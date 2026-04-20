AM Roundup: Teen violence in the West Valley, Iran peace talks to resume, women's flag football championship

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It will be warm to start the week, but it will cool off later in the week. Enjoy this weather now — we know the days of this are limited with summer quickly approaching!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, April 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm start to the week across Arizona

High pressure remains in control, keeping temperatures above average to start the week. Expect abundant sunshine today in the Valley with highs in the mid-90s and lows near 70.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Emery:

Kidcaster Emery gives your Monday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

Violent weekend in the West Valley with three shootings involving teens

It was a violent weekend in the West Valley as three shootings occurred, all involving teenagers.

The first took place at a house party near Dysart Road and Maryland Avenue in Litchfield Park.

Four juveniles were reportedly shot, and all of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Within an hour of the first shooting on Saturday morning, another shooting at a house party was called out near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix.

Three adults and two teens were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. One of the teen's injuries is considered serious.

Then, around 8 p.m. Saturday, Avondale police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly taken to the hospital after he was shot, and police say the shooting took place during a pool party at the complex.

There is no known link between any of the three shootings.

Three West Valley shootings over the weekend leave teens hurt

U.S. President Donald Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran.

Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be traveling to Islamabad for the talks, according to the White House.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement by firing bullets on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn't take the deal that the U.S. is offering.

“If they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

But Iran is not yet ready to hold a new round of face-to-face talks with U.S. officials, a senior Iranian official said Saturday, citing Washington's refusal to abandon “maximalist” demands on key issues.

Mark Wilson U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One to travel to New York, at the White House on August 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Body camera video now shows the moments an off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant showed up to a high school ICE protest armed and wearing a mask.

The video released by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office shows the moments when Phoenix Sgt. Dusten Mullen told a Chandler police officer that his goal was to get kids in jail if they wanted to break the law.

“My plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me and you guys arrest them all,” Mullen could be heard saying, “ I will keep it on film. I also have other people filming from a distance, so my goal would be to get all these kids in jail if they want to break the law.”

Last week, Mullen was placed on administrative leave as the Phoenix Police Department investigates this off-duty encounter.

A Chandler police report says that Mullen confronted students and was asked to move to avoid further escalation.

"The other officers advised the male did not wish to leave the area and was in fact calling other armed persons to respond to the area,” the report said.

Body camera video shows Phoenix Sgt. at high school protest, wanted students to assault him

Arizona and some of the top women’s flag football players are showing that April is football season. Tournament play at Arizona State University in Tempe lasted two days as teams battled to become the first-ever Women’s Flag Football Fiesta Bowl champions.

Organizers with the Fiesta Sports Foundation say the event brought together some of the best teams in the country as women’s flag football continues to grow in popularity.

Supporters say the sport is on the verge of a major breakthrough, especially with flag football set to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

After this weekend’s championship game, organizers say they are already looking ahead to next year with hopes of making the tournament a new Arizona sports tradition.

First-ever women’s college flag football championship held in Arizona