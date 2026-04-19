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5 people, including two juveniles, hurt in shooting at party near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

ABC15 has reported on three separate shootings involving parties on Saturday in the West Valley
Multiple people were injured after a shooting at a house party in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of Dysart Road and Maryland Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. Four juveniles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Multiple juveniles injured after house party shooting in Litchfield Park
Phoenix Police
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PHOENIX — Five people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized after a shooting at a party in the West Valley on Saturday, Phoenix police say.

Officers were first called to the scene near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be stable.

Four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, went to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening shooting injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the incident appears to have taken place during a house party in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is the third party-related shooting ABC15 reported on throughout the day Saturday, with all three incidents involving juveniles.

Multiple juveniles were injured in a shooting at a house party in Litchfield Park around 1 a.m. Saturday, and a 15-year-old boy was shot at a pool party around 8 p.m. in Avondale.

See video from the Litchfield Park investigation in the video player above.

There is no known link between the parties or shooting incidents.

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