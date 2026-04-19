5 people, including two juveniles, hurt in shooting at party near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Five people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized after a shooting at a party in the West Valley on Saturday, Phoenix police say.

Officers were first called to the scene near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be stable.

Four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, went to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening shooting injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the incident appears to have taken place during a house party in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is the third party-related shooting ABC15 reported on throughout the day Saturday, with all three incidents involving juveniles.

Multiple juveniles were injured in a shooting at a house party in Litchfield Park around 1 a.m. Saturday, and a 15-year-old boy was shot at a pool party around 8 p.m. in Avondale.

See video from the Litchfield Park investigation in the video player above.

There is no known link between the parties or shooting incidents.