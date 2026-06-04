WATCH: Mesa non-profits doubling efforts for Valley's second heatwave

MESA, AZ — As temperatures in the Valley surge into the 100s, the region faces an intense heat wave, prompting local homeless agencies to increase their outreach and provide relief for those most vulnerable.

Organizations like Saint Vincent De Paul and The Salvation Army in Mesa have expanded their services, opening hydration stations, cooling centers, and respite facilities to help people escape dangerous conditions. These locations are crucial lifelines, as heat-related illnesses remain the nation’s leading weather-related cause of death.

Personal stories underscore the urgency of the situation: Keri Vines, now an employee at Saint Vincent De Paul’s Mesa Kitchen, shares how she overcame a decade of homelessness and addiction, drawing on her experiences to aid others facing the heat.

City officials and non-profit leaders, such as Mesa Public Safety Liaison Jason Flam and Salvation Army Captain Mysti Burks, highlight growing community efforts to address the crisis. They report that the early spring heat has motivated more churches and agencies to offer assistance, helping to reduce the toll of heat-related deaths.

While supplies are currently stable, these agencies remain concerned about the rising number of seniors and young people seeking help, pointing to the widespread impact of extreme heat.

Community donations and involvement play a vital role in sustaining their efforts as the unrelenting weather continues.

The story serves as both a call to action and a testament to the resilience and compassion of those working to protect Mesa’s most at-risk residents.