Teen shot at pool party in Avondale on Saturday night

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile victim that occurred during a party on Saturday night.

Police confirmed to ABC15 early Sunday morning that officers first responded to the area of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim.

The victim, said to be a 15-year-old boy, had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a party at the pool, police say, and two people matching suspect descriptions were detained in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say there is no threat to the community.

This is the second known shooting involving juveniles at parties in the area on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, around 1 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a neighborhood a couple of miles away, near Dysart Road and Maryland Avenue, for a shooting.

Four juveniles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after that incident, officials said.

See video from that scene in the player above.

There is no known link between the parties or shooting incidents.