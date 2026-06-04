WATCH: Queen Creek leaders vote to remove 1,500 homes with 5,000 residents from general plan

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday night to remove an area with more than 5,000 residents from its general plan, which serves as a blueprint for the city’s potential future growth.

Town analysis said it would be too expensive to bring the community into its borders.

Dozens of people from the unincorporated part of Pinal County, which is surrounded by the town of Queen Creek on three sides, showed up to urge the council to keep them in the general plan and to keep the option for future annexation on the table.

The communities now remain a county island.

Watch the story in the player above for more on the decision to remove these communities from a future as part of Queen Creek.