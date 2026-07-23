Two weeks after losing home to fire, Mayer couple getting help from community

CORDES LAKES, AZ — Two weeks after losing their home of 30 years near Cordes Lakes, a Mayer couple is finding help from community members as they look to rebuild.

“We are blessed. I know that’s funny for somebody to say when their house just burned down, but we are blessed,” said Robbe Bressler.

Blessed is a good place to be, according to Bressler, who, about two weeks ago, faced something unimaginable.

“The last thing I thought about was just getting out and getting my husband out, and it was so hot, so unbelievably hot in there,” said Bressler.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Bressler’s house was on fire. With only the clothes on their backs, and barefoot, she and her husband Rick managed to escape, but only with their memories. Their home, and everything they owned, is now gone.

“We had a big front porch, and we’d all go out and sit on the porch and have family dinners together,” said Bressler.

This fire became part of the larger Rolling Fire that burned near Cordes Lakes along I-17 on July 9, prompting evacuation orders.

Bressler says she plans to rebuild. Her family and the greater community are coming out to help.

“They had an ice cream social the other day and raised a lot of money and brought a lot of clothes together for us and stuff,” said Bressler.

And despite the long road ahead, blessed may still be the right word after all.

“If you ever see somebody that’s in trouble, help them. Reach out and help them… because it all comes back to you,” said Bressler.