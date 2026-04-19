WATCH: First-ever women’s college flag football championship held in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona and some of the top women’s flag football players are showing that April is football season. Tournament play at Arizona State University in Tempe lasted two days as teams battled to become the first-ever Women’s Flag Football Fiesta Bowl champions.

Organizers with the Fiesta Sports Foundation say the event brought together some of the best teams in the country as women’s flag football continues to grow in popularity.

Supporters say the sport is on the verge of a major breakthrough, especially with flag football set to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

After this weekend’s championship game, organizers say they are already looking ahead to next year with hopes of making the tournament a new Arizona sports tradition.

Watch the sights and sounds from ABC15’s Adam Klepp in the video player above.