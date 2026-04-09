Phoenix police sergeant under investigation for off-duty actions at student ICE protest

CHANDLER, AZ — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the involvement of an off-duty sergeant in a late January high school walkout, which escalated to the arrest of one teenager.

A Chandler police report revealed that Sergeant Dusten Mullen showed up to the ICE protest run by Hamilton High School students fully armed and masked.

The report goes on to say that Mullen confronted students and that despite recommending he move to avoid further escalation.

"The other officers advised the male did not wish to leave the area and was in fact calling other armed persons to respond to the area,” the report said.

During the protest, police arrested a teenager for allegedly throwing water on Mullen.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 that the teen will not face charges.

The Chandler Police report said Mullen approached officers after the incident.

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"While walking to the Tahoe, the male stated, 'My...my plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me and you guys arrest them all and I'll keep it on film. I also have other people filming from a distance. So my goal (unintelligible) to get all these kids in jail if they want to break the law,’” the report said.

Chandler Councilmember OD Harris is now calling for Mullen’s termination.

"The children have the right to protest. No one is saying you shouldn't have a first amendment rights, but you showed up with loaded guns to a kid protest,” Harris said. "Law enforcement is trained to understand how to de-escalate... He's using the opposite to escalate.”

The Phoenix Police Department released a statement:

"The Phoenix Police Department has been made aware of an incident involving Sergeant Mullen that took place while off-duty in a neighboring city. The matter is currently under review by our Professional Standards Bureau. Sergeant Mullen remains an employee of the department.”

Mullen’s attorney said that he has fully cooperated with the investigation.

“…out of respect for the internal affairs process, he cannot comment on the story further. He hopes that PSB’s investigation will consider all factors, and result in a fair report.”

Local activist and parent, who goes by the nickname “Turbo Rep” on social media, recorded the interaction at January’s protest.

"It's very shameful and disappointing that it's just not right, it's not right at all. Coming from law enforcement, you would expect more of him,” he said. "As a father myself, I've seen that these students were in danger. I've seen them running, panicking, so my father instincts kicked in.”