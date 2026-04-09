Valley menswear stores offer prom deals that aim make buying a suit better than renting

It’s prom season in the Valley, and suit shops are offering deals to make buying a suit a better long-term investment than renting for high schoolers.

High school junior Kingston Williams juggles school with work, so he says spending his hard-earned dollars matters as he plans his prom outfit.

"I'm thinking about wearing a suit with a purple tie to match my date," Williams said. "When I do get to work and I get the paycheck, it has to be sorted out into the important things like gas and insurance and food, along with that, necessities and things that I need. And I think a suit is definitely something I would need, but the price has to be right."

At Nick’s Menswear, Josh Fink, owner and CEO, says the math is changing when it comes to renting versus buying. The family-owned store offers a special discount for students headed to prom or otherwise in need of a suit.

"We offer 30% off to any high school Arizona student on any suit package. So that's a suit, shirt, and tie," Fink said.

Shoppers just need to show their student ID.

With the discount, Fink says his suits sell for about the same price as a rental, but with customization and long-term value.

"We have tailors seven days a week, where we can tailor it," Fink said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Fink advises skipping one-night trends and opting for prom-appropriate accessories instead.

"The nice thing about this is it’s going to look good black, it’s going to look great with navy, it’s going to look good with any color suit," Fink said, showing a champagne-colored tie.

Then he recommends investing in something versatile.

"I have super flashy looks as well, and some seniors want that, but we certainly recommend something that's going to be a basic staple, if you will, a black, a navy, a charcoal gray, or light gray," Fink said. "A black suit, I can pair with a black bow tie, and for all intents and purposes, now it's a tuxedo. But the advantage of that is because he owns it, he can wear it again and again.”

Fink is excited to share the 30% discount with high schoolers in Gilbert, where Nick’s Menswear opened a new location in Santan Village on March 26th.

"The other thing we do, and we have done for the last ten years, is we donate back to local Arizona schools. So we've donated close to $350,000 to local schools over the last ten years,” Fink said. The money goes to student councils to be used for upcoming proms.

In downtown Phoenix, the owner of SUITS at keystone by Barry has been in the apparel business for decades.

"This is my 73rd year. I started as a youngster in Chicago,” Barry Schoeneman said.

Schoeneman also says buying a suit can pay off long-term compared to the rental route.

"I find that kind of odd to rent a used tuxedo or used suit, averages about $198 for one night,” Schoeneman said.

Every single suit at the little downtown store comes at one steal of a price.

"When somebody comes to me, for $99, exactly half the price, they get a brand new garment that's never been worn, and they get to keep it and enjoy it for as many years afterwards as they so choose to have,” Schoeneman said. "They walk in and they say, ‘Which suit is $99?’ And my answer is always the same: “Whichever one you touch.’”

For students like Williams, that kind of value matters.

"I think having a suit is very important for a boy or a young man,” Williams said. “There are a lot of occasions that you would need one.”

All while he budgets, planning to look his best on his big day.

You also don’t need to be a student to enjoy these deals. SUITS at keystone by Barry is open to anyone.

Right now, Nick's Menswear is offering a special discount to ABC15 viewers: anyone who uses the code SMART SHOPPER 26 will get 20 percent off their purchase.