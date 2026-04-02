Stores roll out Easter deals to help shoppers save on holiday meals

Easter is this weekend, and filling baskets could cost more this year.

Candy prices have jumped more than 60% since 2020, according to a 2026 Investors' Observer Report. Easter hams cost 4.2% more compared to February 2025, according to an inflation report.

As costs go up, stores are rolling out deals to help shoppers save.

Kimberly Sneed, a consumer in Avondale, Arizona, deploys savings strategies as she plans baskets for her three sons. She hunts for deals and gets some essentials in the mix.

"I always look for things that maybe need to be replaced every year, so like socks, or this year I know I'm going to be replacing all of their water bottles," Sneed said.

Sneed keeps a budget for each basket.

"I’ll probably spend $10 on each," Sneed said.

Verrinia Kennedy, a Walmart store manager in Scottsdale, Arizona, says that budget is doable.

"We've got some Easter basket examples that are classic," Kennedy said.

For something a little more unique, shoppers can consider a summer pool or barbecue basket, special treats for the pet, or even a basket of bath bombs or everyday kitchen supplies.

"All of the options you have and for such an affordable price. So every single basket on this table is $40 or less," Kennedy said.

Candy still plays a big role, and Walmart is keeping options under $5 on the shelves. Some even cost as little as $1.

Beyond the basket, many families are also planning their holiday meal. Walmart is promoting both a brunch and a dinner that each feed eight people for under $40.

“Prices can be pretty high this time of year,” Sneed said. "It's great to get a good quality, affordable meal at home that you can enjoy with your family.”

Other stores are competing for your cart.

Sam’s Club’s Easter feast serves up to 15 people for $9 a person. Featuring leg of lamb, glazed ham, seasoned green beans, and cherry pistachio salad, curbside pickup or delivery makes the holiday easy.

Kroger stores have a ham dinner with customizable sides, and weekly deals on ham for as low as 85 cents a pound.

Target’s weekly ad features party supplies starting at $3.49 and buy-one-get-one deals on brunch dishes.

For those who prefer a family-owned grocery store, small chains like Bashas' in Arizona recommend combining local weekly ads with digital deals to make your basket brighter and stretch your dollar further this Easter.

"Make sure you're using those as a guide to building out your plans, but from produce down to bakery down to floral," Ashley Carter, Bashas’ Director of Communications and Public Affairs, said.

It’s a useful tip for Austin Szisny, a consumer in Scottsdale, who prefers shopping at his neighborhood grocer.

"A good selection of products, usually priced pretty well," Szisny said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Bashas' weekly ad features Easter specials across every department, including produce, bakery, and floral.

The store is offering specials on meats and sides, including Sun Valley hams for 87 cents a pound and ribeye roasts for $6.97 per pound.

"Those are sure to delight the entire holiday party," Carter said.

You can find veggie and sandwich trays, and shoppers can also find deals on desserts, such as a 10-count of Easter cupcakes, in the ad for $5.99.

To complete the holiday: savings on floral arrangements and décor.

"All of our plush and our candies and our decor are 30% off this week, leading into the Easter holiday. So that’s a good deal," Carter said.

Customers who purchase a $50 gift card will also receive a $10 gift card for Bashas'.

"So a treat for them. Treat for you," Carter said.

The savings are helping consumers build a brighter basket for the holiday.

"Prices have been up, so it's nice when you have an option,” Szisny said. “And a lot of these other good deals help celebrate Easter without breaking the bank.”

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