Valley restaurants offer 'kids eat free' deals for families looking to save money dining out

Several Valley restaurants are offering "kids eat free" deals on select days, giving families a chance to enjoy a meal out without breaking the budget.

Patrick and Kaelyn Mulrow of Phoenix say deals like these make a real difference when dining out with their nearly 2-year-old daughter.

"Every dollar counts. So helps if you know she can eat for free, it's awesome," Patrick said.

Kaelyn Mulrow said she appreciates restaurants that cater to young diners.

"I like that they have kids’ options, smaller portions," Kaelyn said.

Sweet Paris Creperie and Café in Scottsdale offers one free kids' crepe every Wednesday for children 12 and under with the purchase of an adult entrée. General Manager Iris Medellin said the deal saves families around $10 to $12.

"It's a really good opportunity for the kiddos to come with their moms and have a small date between them," Medellin said.

The kids' menu includes a variety of sweet and savory options.

"This is the kids’ pizza crepe. We have the kids’ salmon mozzarella. We have kids’ chicken alfredo, kids’ Nutella crepe, kids’ dulce de leche, the little Parisian,” Medellin said. “So we have a little bit of everything for the small ones.”

During the month of May, there’s another deal to please little diners. Sweet Paris Creperie and Café is also celebrating its birthday with a special menu featuring crepes, waffles, milkshakes, and lattes in a celebratory funfetti flavor.

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Pita Jungle is offering a kids-eat-free deal every Tuesday this summer with an adult order. Co-owner Bassel Osmani says the restaurant's kids' menu is among the most popular in the Valley.

"Basically, it's a choice to build a plate, a bowl for a kid, where they select a protein, a veggie, a fruit and a carb or starch,” Osmani said. “So you could end up having grilled chicken with quinoa or brown rice, along with grapes, strawberries, and broccoli.”

In business since 1994, Pita Jungle has long focused on healthy options — and that philosophy extends to its youngest customers.

"Wherever you go, kids are being fed all these processed things that come out of a frozen box. So we figured we want to give them an early exposure to the Mediterranean diet," Osmani said.

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are also available.

Osmani said the deal is also a way to give back to loyal customers as costs continue to rise.

"It's becoming harder for everybody. The cost of things is going up,” Osmani said. “We always like to give back, and that's one way of giving back, by making this affordable.”

Other Valley restaurants are also offering kids' deals:



Geno's Giant Slice gives kids a giant cheese slice with any 18-inch purchase on Mondays.

gives kids a giant cheese slice with any 18-inch purchase on Mondays. Over Easy offers kids' favorites like M&M waffles, grilled cheese, and waffle dogs with an adult purchase on Tuesdays.

offers kids' favorites like M&M waffles, grilled cheese, and waffle dogs with an adult purchase on Tuesdays. At Haymaker , families can enjoy a complimentary kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

, families can enjoy a complimentary kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. Four Corners Taphouse invites families in on Wednesdays after 3 p.m. for a free kids’ meal with purchase.

invites families in on Wednesdays after 3 p.m. for a free kids’ meal with purchase. Cantina Gueros offers a free kids’ deal every Thursday.

offers a free kids’ deal every Thursday. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

Smart Shoppers should be sure to check with other Valley restaurants for similar perks.

For Patrick Mulrow, the bottom line is simple.

"Kids gotta eat,” Mulrow said. “So, you know, free is always good.”

Additional deal: Sweet Paris Creperie and Café is hosting a birthday party at its Scottsdale Quarter location on Saturday, May 16. The first 100 customers will receive giveaways, including swag bags, T-shirts, and vouchers for free crepes, lattes, milkshakes, and mimosas.

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