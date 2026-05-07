Mother's Day gifts on a budget: Flowers, spa baskets and sweet treats for under $20

PHOENIX — Mother's Day is May 10, and the average American planning to buy gifts for mom expects to spend $153, according to LendingTree. But thoughtful gifts don't have to come with a big price tag.

Retailers and local florists are offering a range of affordable options — from custom bouquets to spa gift baskets — that can make mom feel special without straining the budget.

Flowers on a budget and breakfast in bed

At Kroger stores in Phoenix, shoppers can build their own bouquets with help from the store's expert florists — or go the DIY route.

"A great base for your bouquet is $7. And you can add baby's breath, you know, for another $3," Daniella Lerma from Kroger said.

Lerma also highlighted customizable gift baskets tailored to any mom's interests.

"My favorite over here is that Espresso Martini one!" Lerma said.

For a full Mother's Day breakfast in bed, Kroger's digital coupons and savings on breakfast items can help keep costs low.

"A great breakfast in bed for Mother's Day this year for under $10," Lerma said.

Phoenix mom Emily Navarro said the ability to shop affordably makes the experience more meaningful for her daughters.

"I love that my daughters can come here and choose whatever they want, which makes it extra special," Navarro said.

Walmart's edible bouquets and clearance finds

At Walmart, store manager Verrinia Kennedy points shoppers toward a trending gift that's equal parts beautiful and delicious.

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"Huge fan of the cupcake bouquets," Kennedy said. "Almost like you have a bouquet of flowers. But better than that, they're an edible bouquet of tasty flowers.”

Kennedy also recommends checking clearance sections for deals on cookware and name-brand athletic wear, as well as cozy pajama sets.

"These ones here are less than $20," Kennedy said.

For a spa-themed gift basket, Kennedy said several self-care items are available for as little as $1 each.

"A couple of these items are $1,” Kennedy said. “A really inexpensive way to do something nice. You could even pop in an extra candle out of the home decor section.”

Tips from a local florist

At Cactus Flower Florists in Scottsdale, owner Eric Luoma says Mother's Day is the busiest time of year.

"Mother's Day is like the Super Bowl. This is our busiest holiday of the year," Luoma said.

Luoma encourages shoppers to work with their local florist to stay within budget. One easy way to save: upcycle a vase you already own.

"Most people have a little vase that's somewhere in their house," Luoma said.

He also suggests gifting a plant that will last well beyond the holiday.

"Gifts that keep giving and living. So you have these beautiful, succulent gardens that they'll last for your whole life," Luoma said.

For those going the DIY route, Luoma recommends spray roses as a cost-effective option.

"This is called a spray rose. This is four blooms of roses for the price of one stem,” Luoma said. “So when you would go into your flower shop, something as simple as that, you've got four blossoms and a succulent in there. And I did that on a very low budget. You can do this for $6 to $10.”

Whatever the budget, Luoma says a handmade arrangement carries its own kind of value.

"It comes from the heart, because it's going to come from you," Luoma said.

The best gift of all

For Phoenix mom Haylee Debartolo, the most meaningful part of Mother's Day isn't the gifts — it's watching her 2-year-old daughter, Ella, want to celebrate her, picking out flower arrangements at Kroger and gleefully handing them to her mom.

"Seeing Ella be sweet towards me is such a gift,” Debartolo said. “Like all the hard work I put into being a mom pays off a little bit when she runs over and tells me that she wants to get me flowers. So it's really sweet.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.