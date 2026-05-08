World-renowned event planner shares budget-friendly party tips for summer and graduation season

PHOENIX — Whether you're hosting a graduation party or planning a summer soiree, you don't have to break the bank to party in style.

Edward Perotti has planned events for as many as 20,000 guests — from an intimate evening at the French Palace of Versailles to a massive bash along the Hawaiian coast. His celebrity client list includes Carrie Fisher and Viola Davis.

His advice? Start with your guests.

"Are they outdoorsy? Are they indoorsy? Are they drinkers? Are they athletic? Are they whatever that is? Start with that point... and then kind of, there's no bad idea, bad execution, but no bad idea," Perotti said.

College student Talia Luna is already putting that mindset to work. We spotted her combing the aisles at Goodwill, hunting for glassware and serving dishes ahead of a graduation party she's planning.

"I'm a college student, I don't have much money," Luna said.

Perotti approves of the thrifting approach — and takes it a step further.

"A little bit of Grandma's China over here, and why couldn't I do a mismatched dinner party? I mean, how much fun is that?" Perotti said.

Beyond thrifting, Perotti recommends skipping the tablecloth aisle altogether.

"I love also going to fabric stores and just buying cuts of material, instead of going out and getting tablecloths all the time," Perotti said.

For summer parties in extreme heat, Perotti suggests putting pillows along the edge of the pool to encourage guests to go outside, and setting up a hat or sunscreen station to keep everyone comfortable. For drinks, he has a creative workaround.

"Think about the idea of doing a zero bar, so making popsicles out of all your mixes and then putting them in the glasses, and people can decide if they want to just hit it with a little tequila or hit it with a little seltzer water, right?" Perotti said.

When it comes to atmosphere, Perotti — a self-described fan of Old Hollywood — draws inspiration from classic films, particularly their use of dramatic lighting.

"Simple lighting makes a massive difference, right? Putting an up light in a corner, where you have pieces on a credenza that are going to cast a shadow on a wall, right?" Perotti said.

His overall philosophy is rooted in focus and simplicity.

"It really is detail. And if you have the opportunity, even when you're doing stuff at home, right, it really is home in on one thing, and just amplify it," Perotti said.

"It doesn't take a lot of different ideas. It just takes one idea and play," Perotti said.

And for anyone feeling the pressure to pull off a flawless event?

"I don't care who tells you this, there is no such thing as a perfect event," Perotti said.

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