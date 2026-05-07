Teachers helping Phoenix middle school students turn service into leadership

PHOENIX — As ABC15 Mornings continues to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, we’re highlighting two North Central Phoenix educators who are helping students learn lessons that go far beyond the classroom.

Ms. Megan Tracy and Mrs. Elizabeth Cohen are advisors for the National Junior Honor Society at Madison Meadows Middle School.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley stopped by to experience the NJHS Community Service Project Showcase.

The NJHS seventh- and eighth-grade students shared the hard work done after spending months researching issues they care about. These kids made calls and spent time connecting with local organizations, collecting donations, and creating projects designed to help others.

The work highlights several important community needs, including suicide prevention, breast cancer awareness, inclusion, sustainability, and food insecurity.

Some students collected food for St. Vincent de Paul. Others created care packages for people experiencing homelessness.

The projects gave students a chance to practice leadership, outreach, teamwork, and empathy skills that can shape the way they see their community for years to come.

“It makes me feel warm inside just to see them that happy,” said eighth-grader Hadley Parnell.

“And I am hoping it goes on and on after this,” added eighth-grader Lily Marx.

That is the legacy Ms. Tracy and Mrs. Cohen are helping build: a culture of service, compassion, and leadership at Madison Meadows Middle School.

On this Teacher Appreciation Week, bravo to these students and thank you to the teachers investing in them every single day!