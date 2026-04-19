Body camera video shows Phoenix Sgt. at high school protest, wanted students to assault him

CHANDLER, AZ — Body camera video now shows the moments an off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant showed up to a high school ICE protest armed and wearing a mask.

The video released by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office shows the moments when Phoenix Sgt. Dusten Mullen told a Chandler police officer that his goal was to get kids in jail if they wanted to break the law.

“My plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me and you guys arrest them all,” Mullen could be heard saying, “ I will keep it on film. I also have other people filming from a distance, so my goal would be to get all these kids in jail if they want to break the law.”

Last week, Mullen was placed on administrative leave as the Phoenix Police Department investigates this off-duty encounter.

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A Chandler police report says that Mullen confronted students and was asked to move to avoid further escalation.

"The other officers advised the male did not wish to leave the area and was in fact calling other armed persons to respond to the area,” the report said.

]During the protest, police arrested a teenager for allegedly throwing water on Mullen.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 that the teen will not face charges because of no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Last week, a spokesperson for Phoenix police released this statement:

“The Phoenix Police Department has been made aware of an incident involving Sergeant Mullen that took place while off-duty in a neighboring city. The matter is currently under review by our Professional Standards Bureau. Sergeant Mullen remains an employee of the department.”

Mullen’s attorney said that he has fully cooperated with the investigation.

“…out of respect for the internal affairs process, he cannot comment on the story further. He hopes that PSB’s investigation will consider all factors and result in a fair report.”

We have reached out to Mullen’s attorney about the body camera video that has been released, but have yet to hear back.