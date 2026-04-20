MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure stays in control to start the week, keeping Valley afternoon highs in the mid-90s. If you're heading outside, bring sunscreen and water.

Breezy conditions and slight rain chances continue along the Mogollon Rim through today.

A storm system passing to our north will bring a cooldown midweek, dropping highs back into the 80s after Tuesday, and winds will pick up again.

Then, that same storm system may help boost rain chances this upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.44" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

