Things to do: Santana, Concours in the Hills, Kylie Minogue, Easter events, Earth Day at Phoenix Zoo & more

PHOENIX — Easter weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 18-20.
Friday, April 18
When: 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Included with $19 museum admission
Join us in the Museum’s Children’s Garden on Friday, April 18th from 9:30 a.m. -1 pm for some fun outdoor activities in celebration of Earth Day!
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix
Cost: General admission is $35
Comedian Tom Green will be performing at Stand Up Live Phoenix on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: $54.50 general admission lawn tickets
Guitar legend Santana will be rocking out Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday night at 8 p.m.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel
Cost: Free admission
Welcome to the Renaissance Downtown Phoenix for 3 spooky days filled with all things horror. Prepare to be asked "what's your favorite scary movie" by the voice of Ghostface from all 6 "Scream" movies. You'll also be haunted by Georgie from "IT Chapters 1 & 2," as well as 3 additional voice actors from Disney, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! & More! Enjoy an abundance of horror artwork along with other amazing works of anime, Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings Marvel & DC Comics.
Saturday, April 19
When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Zoo
Cost: Included with zoo admission
Our Earth Day celebration strives to foster ideas and provide people with the tools to implement "doing your part" into their everyday lives! Join us for games and activities and learn about conservation and renewable energy.
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Fountain Hills Park
Cost: Free event, donations welcome
The “Greatest Car Show on Grass” celebrates its 11th year of Concours in the Hills. Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. This free, family-friendly event benefits Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a critical source of funding for the hospital’s areas of greatest need.
When: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Join us for a fun and free festival that’s a fusion of history, sci-fi, and STEM, with presentations, hands-on activities, cosplay, food trucks, and much more. Join us as we explore the intersections of imagination and innovation, igniting curiosity and inspiring the next generation of science explorers!
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Schedule
Cost: $16 general admission
The Phoenix Rising will host Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
El Dorado's Gold: A Stage Play
When: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $25
El Dorado's Gold: A Stage Play! Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey filled with history, drama, dance, and adventure. Join us at the Phoenix Center for the Arts for an unforgettable experience about black cowboys. It’s not just a trend but a lifestyle.
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: AZ International Marketplace Plaza, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market. The night market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this Asian food festival. This food festival is about highlighting the diversity of food and an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their food.
Tension Tour: Kylie Minogue with special guest Rita Ora
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Kylie Minogue is bringing her highly anticipated Tension Tour to Footprint Center on April 19 with special guest Rita Ora!
Sunday, April 20
Easter 2025: Free egg hunts throughout the Valley
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Outlets North Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.95
The Venardos Circus is a unique, Broadway-style circus that tours the U.S., reinventing the American circus tradition for a new generation with a focus on high-quality, family-friendly entertainment, and it is known for being animal-free.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Hormel Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.
