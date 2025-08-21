Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brewery, pickleball, and padel courts to replace former Chandler movie theater

Padeland
CHANDLER, AZ — Padeland, a new concept coming to downtown Chandler, will feature indoor courts for popular racket sports pickleball and padel. But it will also have much more.

The venue is currently under construction in the former LOOK Dine-In Cinemas’ 35,000-square-foot facility in downtown Chandler at 1 W. Chandler Blvd.

Padeland, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, is slated to have four padel courts, five pickleball courts, a full-scale craft brewery and taproom, restaurant, coffee shop, coworking space and a wide range of wellness and hospitality features.

