Things to do: Phoenix Fan Fusion, Alex Warren, John Fogerty, Pride Party, First Friday & more!

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 5-7.

Friday, June 5

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Single-day passes start around $50-$75

Arizona's largest pop-culture convention returns to downtown Phoenix with celebrity guests, cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, panels, photo ops, comics, anime, movies, TV fandoms, and more than 600 vendors, artists, and exhibitors.

Phoenix Fan Fusion Phoenix Fan Fusion

Pride Night: Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $31

The D-backs celebrate Pride Night on Friday at Chase Field as they take on the Washington Nationals, then return Saturday with a Corbin Carroll 30/30 Mystery Bobblehead giveaway for the first 25,000 fans. Sunday’s game will celebrate Indigenous culture and heritage during Native American Recognition Day.

Arizona Diamondbacks

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

This June, step into a refreshing First Friday at the Heard Museum as we bring an evening inspired by Alaska Native arts and culture to the desert. Meet artist James Johnson (Tlingit) for a live carving demonstration between 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., where you’ll see traditional techniques take shape and hear firsthand how his work is rooted in heritage, storytelling, and place.

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Join us at Phoenix Art Museum for the Matriarch Mixer, presented in collaboration with the Indigenous Community Collaborative and inspired by Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai (Living Light).

Phoenix Art Museum

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

First Friday at Goodyear Ballpark

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: Free admission ($5 parking)

This monthly West Valley night market features more than 30 food trucks, live music, local vendors, artisan goods, bounce houses, a petting zoo, lawn games and family-friendly entertainment under the lights at Goodyear Ballpark.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Alex Warren: Finding Family on the Road Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren is bringing his tour, Finding Family on the Road to Mortgage Matchup Center on June 5 with special guests Nat & Alex Wolff.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Alex Warren performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Saturday, June 6

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: 455 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Browse fresh produce, locally made foods, artisan goods and handcrafted products from dozens of Arizona vendors at this weekly farmers market in downtown Phoenix.

FREE Movie in the Park, Water Wars, Food Trucks & More

When: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fletcher Heights Park, Peoria

Cost: Free event

Cool off with water wars, enjoy food trucks and family activities, then settle in for a free outdoor movie under the stars during this community event at Fletcher Heights Park.

Pride Party in Downtown Tempe

When: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Centerpoint Plaza, Tempe

Cost: Free event

Celebrate Pride Month in Downtown Tempe with a silent disco, drag performances, local and queer-owned vendors, food and drinks, and plenty of opportunities to dance and connect with the community. The event is open to LGBTQ+ community members, families, allies and anyone looking for a fun night out.

Tempe Tourism

Infinite Clouds: An Immersive Performance

When: Doors open at 7:00 p.m., performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Cost: $30 admission

This one-night-only immersive performance transforms Squidsoup's Infinite light-and-sound installation into a live, three-dimensional instrument, featuring movement artists and musicians performing within more than 400 dynamic points of light. Audience members are invited to experience the artwork from inside the installation, creating a unique blend of technology, music and movement.

Scottsdale Arts

John Fogerty: The Legacy Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty brings The Legacy Tour to Chandler, performing iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising” and more from his legendary catalog spanning nearly six decades.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Musician John Fogerty performs during his 80th birthday celebration concert at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sunday, June 7

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Straight from its smash Off Broadway engagement, you’ve never seen a Dracula this funny! A fast-paced adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic, this laugh-out-loud reimagining blends horror, farce, and pop culture references into a whirlwind of theatrical humor. With clever wit, madcap quick-changes, and theatrical antics, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” is guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams … of laughter! Perfect for audiences of all blood types.