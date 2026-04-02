Things to do: Final Four, D-backs, The All-American Rejects, Easter weekend events & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on April 3-5.

Friday, April 3

NCAA Women's Final Four: Tourney Town

When: Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Free event

Check out a free festival with special appearances from athletes and celebrities, games and contests, giveaways, displays, photo opportunities, food, and merchandise.

GUIDE: Free fun for fans in Downtown Phoenix for NCAA Women’s Final Four event

Four It All Fest

When: Friday - Sunday (Click here for hours)

Where: Outside of Tourney Town at the Phoenix Convention Center (on Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets)

Cost: Free event

Enjoy live music, food trucks, Final Four watch parties, and more.

NCAA Women's Final Four highlights big sports week in the Valley

Home Opening Weekend: Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:45 | Saturday at 4:15 | Sunday at 1:10

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

It’s home opening weekend for the Arizona Diamondbacks! Stick around after Friday’s game for fireworks, and check out the free Street Festival outside Chase Field before Saturday’s matchup. Saturday night wraps up with a FREE postgame concert featuring The All-American Rejects—included with any ticket to the April 4 D-backs vs. Braves game.

Sneak peek of new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2026 season at Chase Field

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Here’s your chance to explore the Heard Museum with free admission! Every gallery will be open, including the must-see exhibition Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School and the beloved Heardlings Family Activity Room, perfect for kids and families to get creative together.

Heard Museum

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Step into 17th-century Florence during April’s First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum. This month, we're drawing inspiration from the dramatic works in Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection for an evening of bold creativity, lively energy, and hands-on artistry.

Phoenix Art Museum

A Night of Jazz on the Plaza

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Join us for A Night of Jazz as Young Sounds of Arizona takes the outdoor Plaza Stage for the Herberger Theater Center’s First Friday concert series with a dynamic program that spans both the history and the future of jazz.

Saturday, April 4

Women's College All-Star Game

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Global Credit Union Arena at GCU, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $20

The Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game brings together the nation’s top graduating women’s college basketball players for one final showcase during championship weekend, highlighting elite talent ahead of the WNBA Draft.

Women's College All-Star Game

Super Saturday Concert featuring R&B singer Kehlani

When: Gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Enjoy a free concert featuring R&B singer Kehlani, along with vendors, activities, and giveaways.

NCAA Women's Final Four

Sin Bandera

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $76

Latin pop duo Sin Bandera will bring their “Escenas Tour” to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on April 4.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Leonel Garcia, left, and Noel Schajris of Sin Bandera perform "Donde Estara Mi Primavera" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Marco Antonio Solis at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sunday, April 5

2026 Easter events and egg hunts in Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, and other parts of the Valley

Lamb of God: Into Oblivion Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65