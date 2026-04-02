Things to do: Final Four, D-backs, The All-American Rejects, Easter weekend events & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on April 3-5.
Friday, April 3
NCAA Women's Final Four: Tourney Town
When: Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Free event
Check out a free festival with special appearances from athletes and celebrities, games and contests, giveaways, displays, photo opportunities, food, and merchandise.
GUIDE: Free fun for fans in Downtown Phoenix for NCAA Women’s Final Four event
When: Friday - Sunday (Click here for hours)
Where: Outside of Tourney Town at the Phoenix Convention Center (on Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets)
Cost: Free event
Enjoy live music, food trucks, Final Four watch parties, and more.
Home Opening Weekend: Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:45 | Saturday at 4:15 | Sunday at 1:10
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
It’s home opening weekend for the Arizona Diamondbacks! Stick around after Friday’s game for fireworks, and check out the free Street Festival outside Chase Field before Saturday’s matchup. Saturday night wraps up with a FREE postgame concert featuring The All-American Rejects—included with any ticket to the April 4 D-backs vs. Braves game.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Here’s your chance to explore the Heard Museum with free admission! Every gallery will be open, including the must-see exhibition Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School and the beloved Heardlings Family Activity Room, perfect for kids and families to get creative together.
First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Free First Friday Nights are part of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
Step into 17th-century Florence during April’s First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum. This month, we're drawing inspiration from the dramatic works in Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection for an evening of bold creativity, lively energy, and hands-on artistry.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Join us for A Night of Jazz as Young Sounds of Arizona takes the outdoor Plaza Stage for the Herberger Theater Center’s First Friday concert series with a dynamic program that spans both the history and the future of jazz.
Saturday, April 4
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Global Credit Union Arena at GCU, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $20
The Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game brings together the nation’s top graduating women’s college basketball players for one final showcase during championship weekend, highlighting elite talent ahead of the WNBA Draft.
Super Saturday Concert featuring R&B singer Kehlani
When: Gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Enjoy a free concert featuring R&B singer Kehlani, along with vendors, activities, and giveaways.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $76
Latin pop duo Sin Bandera will bring their “Escenas Tour” to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on April 4.
Sunday, April 5
2026 Easter events and egg hunts in Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, and other parts of the Valley
Lamb of God: Into Oblivion Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65