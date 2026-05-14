Things to do: Mercury vs. Sky, Phoenix Monster Truck Wars, Ballet in Bloom, Spring AZ Restaurant Week & more!

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 15-17.

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Ballet in Bloom: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $81

Experience the best of ballet — outdoors! By popular demand, An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden is back and better than ever before. Surrounded by the magnificent desert landscape with the setting sun as its backdrop, this audience favorite now features two ballet experiences as a double-feature event. This stunning display of artistry won’t be one to miss!

Friday, May 15

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday | May 15-24

Where: Restaurants across the Valley

Cost: Three-course meals for $33, $44 or $55 per person

Arizona Restaurant Week returns May 15-24 with more than 250 restaurants across the state offering special three-course prix fixe menus, giving food lovers a chance to explore new spots and signature dishes at discounted prices.

Thunder From Down Under

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: $48 standard admission

Australia’s world-famous Thunder From Down Under brings its electrifying Las Vegas production to the TSR Showroom for two unforgettable nights. Known for high-energy performances, irresistible Aussie charisma, and a stage presence that never holds back, Thunder delivers the perfect celebration for birthdays, bachelorettes, or any night that calls for pure fun.

The Cher Show

When: Friday - Sunday | May 1-31

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start at $67

The iconic superstar's extraordinary life unfolds in this dazzling musical celebrating six decades of reinvention, resilience, and unforgettable hits.

Ever After

When: Friday - Sunday | May 6 - June 14

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around

Inspired by the beloved film Ever After, starring Drew Barrymore, the new musical, Ever After takes you beyond the myth to discover the story of Danielle de Barbarac, a fearless young woman who dares to defy expectations, challenge a prince, and write her own ending. With dazzling costumes, breathtaking music, and a romance that will sweep you off your feet, this is the Cinderella story you never knew you needed.

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Mercury host the Chicago Sky Friday night at Mortgage Matchup Center, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. Catch the game on ION.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Saturday, May 16

Phoenix Monster Truck Wars

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center, Queen Creek

Cost: $25 general admission

Monster Truck Wars is bringing high-flying, car-crushing action back to Queen Creek May 16-17 at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center, featuring monster truck racing, freestyle stunts, quad wars, a pit party and even rides in a real monster truck.

Dollar Beer Night: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: $18 general admission

Phoenix Rising FC hosts Orange County SC Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium for Dollar Beer Night, featuring $1 beers, post-match penalty kicks on the field and a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Who Want The Smoke

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $50

“Who Want The Smoke” is bringing a stacked hip-hop lineup to Desert Diamond Arena on May 16, featuring performances from OhGeesy, Mike Sherm, Kalan.FrFr, 03 Greedo, Bhad Bhabie and more during a high-energy night of live rap music in Glendale.

Sunday, May 17

Shōrō Nagashi Floating Lantern Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix

Cost: $20 admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is hosting Shōrō Nagashi on May 17, an evening celebrating Japanese tradition and remembrance with Obon dancing, floating lanterns, cultural performances and peaceful garden strolls. Each lantern carries heartfelt messages of gratitude, love, and remembrance, creating a serene and moving scene of light upon the water.