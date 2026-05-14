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Chance The Rapper to bring ‘The Coloring Book 10 Tour’ to Phoenix

Tickets go on sale soon
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PHOENIX — Chance The Rapper is bringing ‘The Coloring Book 10 Tour’ to Arizona Financial Theater this September!

The artist’s North American Tour kicks off in August in Chicago and heads to the Valley the following month.

The concert is set to take place on September 16, 2026, in Phoenix.

The tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s mixtape Coloring Book, which was released in May 2016.

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According to a news release sent to ABC15, the artist presale begins May 19 at 10 a.m. local, but fans have to sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by May 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The general sale begins on Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time at ChanceStuff.com.

VIP packages will also be available for the show.

RELATED: 2026 concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley

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