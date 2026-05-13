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KATSEYE bringing WILDWORLD TOUR to Phoenix in November

2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Lara Raj, from left, Yoonchae Jeong, Daniela Avanzini, Sophia Laforteza, and Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE perform during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
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PHOENIX — KATSEYE is bringing its international 2026 WILDWORLD TOUR to Arizona!

The pop group is scheduled to perform at Phoenix’s Mortgage Matchup Center on Nov. 24, 2026. It will be the second-to-last show on the tour before KATSEYE closes out their tour run in Mexico City.

Tickets will first be available starting with a Weverse Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. local time, followed by the Katseye.World Presale at 3 p.m. local time. 

The general sale begins Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m. PM local time. For more information and to get tickets, click here.

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