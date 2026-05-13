Tenant opening dates at Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye announced

BUCKEYE, AZ — It is well known that the city of Buckeye is experiencing growth, and the new shopping center, Verrado Marketplace, is prepared to welcome the public with several tenants opening soon!

“With nationally recognized brands like Target, Marshalls, and HomeGoods leading the way, we are bringing high-quality shopping, dining and everyday conveniences to the West Valley. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming more retailers throughout the year as the center continues to take shape,” said Harrison Cole, leasing and development manager at Vestar, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Below are the scheduled opening dates for some of its stores.

Buckle

The opening date is set for May 13.

ULTA Beauty

The opening date is set for May 15.

Target

The opening date is set for May 17 Covering approximately 148,000 square feet, the store will have a team of more than 140 employees. The store representative shared that it will feature several "shop-in-shop" experiences, including an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Disney Store at Target, Starbucks Café, and Target Optical. Read more about this tenant, right here.



Bath and Body Works

The opening date is set for May 17

Famous Footwear

The opening date is set for May 20

Marshalls

The opening date is set for May 21

Home Goods

The opening date is set for May 21

Ross Dress for Less

The opening date is slated for mid-July.



The news release announced that, over the upcoming months, additional tenants will open at the location, including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Elite Shutters and Blinds, Great Clips, among others. Verrado Marketplace is anticipated to be completely open by January 2027 and will house over 50 retailers.