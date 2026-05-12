Splash pads and community pools in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale, and other parts of the Valley

PHOENIX — With more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads featuring fountains, slides, and fun attractions, there are plenty of ways to stay cool in the Valley!

Dive into this list of pools, splashpads, and spray pads in your neighborhood.

NOTE: We recommend you double-check the specific schedules before you head out to avoid any unexpected closures due to weather, general seasonal availability, or unforeseen circumstances. This information is subject to change.

ANTHEM

POOLS



Anthem's Community Center is open year-round. It has an aquatics park for residents with an active membership, authorized guests, and approved swim teams.

The Big Splash Water Park has two water slides, an interactive play structure, and a big bucket that pours 200+ gallons of water every four minutes. 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.

ACC's heated lap pool is open year-round and is subject to class, special events, and lesson schedules.



Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Community Park, 41703 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy., Anthem, AZ 85086. More information. Liberty Bell Park, 40106 N Liberty Bell Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information. Outlets at Anthem, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information.



APACHE JUNCTION

POOLS



Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. More information.

According to the Aquatic Center's official website, it will be closed until May 23. Starting May 23 through July 19, it will operate during specified hours, and from July 24 to September 6, it will only be open on weekends.



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120. More information.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., starting April 1 to October 31.



AVONDALE

POOLS



Avondale Aquatic Center, 11275 W Civic Center Drive, Avondale, AZ 85353. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Alamar Park, 4155 S. El Mirage Rd., Tolleson, AZ 85353. More information.

Festival Fields Park, 101 E. Lower Buckeye Rd., Avondale, AZ 85323. More information.

Friendship Park, 12325 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale, AZ 85323. More information.

Hours of operation for the three splash pads are the following:



From April 1 to Memorial Day (May 25), open on weekends only from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day (September 7) its open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From Labor Day – Halloween (October 31), it will only be open on the Weekends from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



BUCKEYE

POOLS



Buckeye Aquatic Center, 207 N. 9th St., Buckeye, AZ 85326. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Sundance Park, 22865 W. Lower Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, AZ 85326. More information.

The Buckeye splash pad opened early this year on March 21 and operates from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. until October 31.



CHANDLER

POOLS



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286. More information.

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226. More information.

Espee Park, 450 E. Knox Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225. More information.

The three splash pads are open from March 20 to April, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then from May to August, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



EL MIRAGE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Gateway Park, 10100 N. El Mirage Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335. More information.



FOUNTAIN HILLS

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Fountain Park/Rotary Splash Pad, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. More information.

The splash pad is now open until the last Sunday in September.



GILBERT

POOLS

Greenfield Pool, 35 S. Greenfield Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Mesquite Aquatic Center, 100 W. Mesquite St., Gilbert, AZ 85233. More information.

Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information.

Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Water Tower Plaza, 45 W Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

The splash pad operates from March 1 to November 30, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on March 31, 2026, when it will be closed from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85298. More information.

The splash pad is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, from March 1 to November 30.

Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information.

Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

GLENDALE

Pools



Rose Lane Park, 5003 W Marlette Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. More information.

Foothills Aquatic Center, 5600 W Union Hills Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308. More information.

Summer fun in Glendale: Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center

Splash Pads



Glendale Heroes Park: 8300 W. Bethany Home Rd.

O’Neil Park: 6448 W. Missouri Ave.

Sunset Palms Park: 5402 W. Sweetwater Ave.

Sycamore Grove Park: 8616 W. Helen Ln.

Greenway Granada Park: 7217 W. Sherri Jean Ln.

The hours of operation are from May 23 to July 26, Monday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from August 1 to September 7, on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day, also from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Water parks



A first look at Glendale's Six Flags Hurricane Habor water park

GOODYEAR

POOLS



Loma Linda Pool, 430 E Loma Linda Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. More information.

Goodyear Aquatics Center, 420 S. Estrella Parkway. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395. More information.

Now open through October from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Loma Linda Splash Pad, 430 E Loma Linda Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. More information.

Summer Splash Pad hours from May 23 to July 31 are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.





LITCHFIELD PARK

POOLS



Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. More information.

MESA

Pools

Rhodes Aquatic Complex, 1860 S. Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202.

Carson Aquatic Complex, 525 N. Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201.

Mesa Aquatic Complex, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204.

Kino Aquatic Complex, 848 N. Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203.

Stapley Aquatic Complex, 3250 E. Hermosa Vista, Mesa, AZ 85213.

Shepherd Aquatic Complex, 1407 N. Alta Mesa Dr., Mesa, AZ 85205.

Brimhall Aquatic Complex, 4949 E Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85206.

Fremont Aquatic Complex, 1101 N Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205.

Skyline Aquatic Complex, 845 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, AZ 85208.



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Riverview Park, 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, AZ 85201. More information.

Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eastmark Great Park, 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway, Mesa AZ 85212. More information.

Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203. More information.

Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Signal Butte Park, 11132 E. Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212. More information .

Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

. The Plaza at Mesa City Center, 56 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201. More information.

Water park



Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210. More information.



Refreshing fun at Golfland Sunsplash

PEORIA

POOLS



Peoria Pool, 11200 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.

Sunrise Pool, 21321 N 86th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85382. More information.

Centennial Pool, 14388 N 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.

Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.

Paloma Community Park, 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383. More information.

Camino á Lago Park, 21249 N 98th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. More information.

PHOENIX

POOLS



Splash Pads/Spray Pads

According to the City of Phoenix, all city splash pads (excluding Edison Park and Nuestro Park) opened on March 20 and operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the summer pool season begins on May 23, 2026, when they will switch to being open seven days a week.



QUEEN CREEK

POOLS



Queen Creek Aquatic Center, 22343 E Ryan Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in October and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May to September.



Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Founders’ Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Frontier Family Park, 20039 S 220th St, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.



SCOTTSDALE

POOLS



Cactus Aquatic & Fitness Center, 7202 E. Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.

Chaparral Aquatic Center, 5401 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.

Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center, 2301 N. Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.

McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.

Affordable way to stay cool: McDowell Mountain Ranch Park and Aquatic Center

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



SURPRISE

POOLS



Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Surprise, AZ 85374. More information.

Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N Hollyhock St. Surprise, AZ 85378. More information.

Oasis Swim Center, 12361 N Perryville Rd, Surprise, AZ 85388. More information.



City of Surprise Oasis Swim Center aerial view.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Marley Park/Heritage Park, 15073 W. Sweetwater Ave. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.

Now open through October 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dick McComb City Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd. Surprise, AZ 85388. More information.

Now open through October 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Veramonte, 12741 N. 140th Dr. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.

Now open through October 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rescue Oasis Park, 12361 N Perryville Rd. Surprise, AZ 85355. More information.

Now open through October 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



TEMPE

POOLS



Clark Outdoor Pool: 1730 S. Roosevelt St., Tempe 85281. More information.

Kiwanis Pool, 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.

McClintock Outdoor Pool, 1830 E. Del Rio Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282. More information.

Escalante Outdoor Pool, 2150 E Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



“The Cloud” Splash Pad (Kiwanis Park), 5233 S. Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.

Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 817 W. 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Parque de Soza Splash Pad, 1430 S. Cedar St. Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Esquer Park Splash Pad, 2407 E. McArthur Dr., Tempe, AZ 85288. More information.

Tempe Marketplace (near Barnes & Noble), 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

WICKENBURG

POOLS



Wickenburg Public Pool (Coffinger Park), 175 Swilling Ave., Wickenburg, AZ 85390. More information.

<b>Splash Pads</b>



Sunset Park Splash Pad, 1 W. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg AZ 85390

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