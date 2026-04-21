Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix opens for the 2026 season

GLENDALE, AZ — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is making a splash this spring — it's now open!

The West Valley water park has added new shaded seating throughout the park to “provide more resting areas when not in the water, including a “doubling of seating at the main eatery,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding its reopening.

Watch the video below to explore some of the highlights of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix.

The water park will operate on weekends until mid-May. You can check out the hours of operation right here.

And save the date, the park has big plans for July 4! The news release announced that, in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary—America250—Hurricane Harbor Phoenix’s Star-Spangled Night will be bigger and better than ever, with more details to be revealed soon!

Where to go: 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd in Glendale.

Note that the park offers discounts for active and retired military personnel, as well as first responders.



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