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Riley Green and Ashley Cooke to open 2027 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Country singers Riley Green and Ashley Cooke are the first performers to be announced for the 2027 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series.

Green and Cooke will take the stage on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2027, kicking off the four-night event during WM Phoenix Open week.

Cooke will take the main stage inside the tent around 6:30 p.m., with Green taking the stage around 8:30 p.m., according to event officials.

General admission tickets for Wednesday will start at $135. VIP tickets and elevated experiences are available for Green’s performance starting at $350 each.

The event is for adults 21 and older.

Tickets go on sale on June 9 at 10 a.m. on CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.

The WM Phoenix Open will be taking place at TPC Scottsdale, just across from the Birds Nest, from Feb. 8-14, 2027.

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