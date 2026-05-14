PHOENIX — Crews are on scene of a partial roof collapse near Cave Creek and Greenway roads in Phoenix.

The incident occurred at a shopping center in the area after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Aerial video from the scene showed what appeared to be part of the roof of the shopping center on some vehicles outside the building.

Officials from the Phoenix Fire Department say a decorative false mansard collapsed from the building.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

Officials say employees notified them that all the workers from the businesses had safely evacuated the building.

Fire crews have confirmed there are no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.