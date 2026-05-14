Valley nonprofit gets $250K to expand custom gear program for disabled kids

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit is getting a major boost to expand one of its most hands-on programs for children with disabilities, and the impact goes far beyond the equipment itself.

Southwest Human Development was selected as a recipient of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation’s prestigious Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award, receiving $250,000 to help expand its ADAPT Shop program.

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The shop creates custom adaptive equipment for young children with developmental and physical challenges, tailoring each piece to fit a child’s unique needs so they can move more freely, play more comfortably, and participate more independently in daily life.

Now, with the new funding, Southwest Human Development plans to build a larger centralized space that will increase capacity, shorten wait times, and allow even more families access to same-day support and fittings.

ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces you to the families behind the program, the specialists designing these life-changing tools, and the volunteers helping turn simple materials into opportunities for confidence, connection, and independence. Watch in the video player above.