GUIDE: Free fun for fans in Downtown Phoenix for NCAA Women’s Final Four event

PHOENIX — The NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament is coming to Phoenix, bringing a variety of excitement and interactive events for sports fans!

While the final four games of the 2026 Women's March Madness Tournament are taking place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, there's more fun to be had outside of the court. Here's what to know before you go and what to expect around downtown Phoenix:

Free events for fans

Tourney Town

Check out a free festival with special appearances from athletes and celebrities, games and contests, giveaways, displays, photo opportunities, food, and merchandise.



When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5 (Thursday: 12 - 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Beyond the Baseline

Listen to talks, panels, and guest speakers offering an inside look at the women in sports, business, networking, inspiration, and more.



When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5

Where: Phoenix Convention Center (inside Tourney Town)

Four It All Fest

Enjoy live music, food trucks, Final Four watch parties, and more.



When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5 (Thursday: 12 - 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. - end of the second Women’s Semifinal Game; Saturday: 9 a.m. - end of the 2nd Men’s Semifinal Game; Sunday: 9 a.m. - End of the Women’s National Championship Game)

Where: Outside of Tourney Town at the Phoenix Convention Center (on Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets)

Women’s Final Four Bounce

Youth (18 and under) are invited to participate in a parade, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of Downtown Phoenix and into Tourney Town. The first 3,000 registered youth participants 18 & under will receive a free basketball and t-shirt.



When: Saturday, April 4. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the Bounce begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Heritage Square to Phoenix Convention Center

Super Saturday Practice

Attend the week’s only open practice with fan activities and promotions. Register for seats here.



When: Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center

Super Saturday Concert

Enjoy a free concert featuring R&B singer Kehlani, along with vendors, activities, and giveaways.



When: Saturday, April 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. DJ Javin will perform from 6-8 p.m., followed by Kehlani at 8 p.m.

Where: Hance Park

What to know before you go

Bag policy: Attendees to all events must adhere to a strict bag policy — your bag cannot be larger than 4.5”x 6.5”, including clear bags. See the full security policy here.

Attendees to all events must adhere to a strict bag policy — your bag cannot be larger than 4.5”x 6.5”, including clear bags. Parking/transportation: Need help finding public transit or parking? Check an interactive guide and tips here.

Need help finding public transit or parking? Heat safety : Make sure you are staying hydrated, as temperatures will be above normal and well into the 80s and 90s during the event.

: Make sure you are staying hydrated, as temperatures will be above normal and well into the 80s and 90s during the event. Flying in for the tournament? Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has a list of tips for travelers here.



Get tickets to a Final Four game

If you want to go to one of the Final Four games, you can get tickets online now, which are available for resale, starting around $300 on Ticketmaster.

