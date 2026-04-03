Phoenix airport, Valley Metro adapt for NCAA Women's Final Four travel surge

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the national spotlight as thousands of fans arrive for the NCAA Women’s Final Four, bringing a surge of travelers to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

With the Final Four in town, airport officials are warning travelers of heavier traffic, longer security lines, and rental car delays.

GUIDE: Free fun for fans in Downtown Phoenix for NCAA Women’s Final Four event

Lively NCAA volunteers and airport navigators in purple are stationed throughout Sky Harbor to help people navigate the busy travel weekend.

Greg Roybal, a Phoenix Sky Harbor Public Information Officer, suggests travelers confirm their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport and check TSA wait times online. To avoid congestion, he recommends using the free Phoenix Sky Train, with pickups at 24th or 44th streets.

"The Sky Train connects to the Valley Metro Rail at 44th Street," Roybal said. "So that's a handy, dandy way to shoot right downtown to the heart of all the action."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

For anyone with a tournament ticket, a light rail ticket is not necessary. Valley Metro has a partnership with Mortgage Matchup Center, making light rail rides free for attendees, who can just show their ticket to security for a round-trip fare.

"It's way more affordable than driving, and it saves you the hassle of traffic and parking," Renata Clo with Valley Metro said.

Those costs are why some locals are skipping driving altogether, hopping on the train instead.

"Because we're old and it only costs $1," Mark Haldane of Goodyear said. "And it costs $20 to park down here!"

"I was going to drive," Chandler Dab, from Tempe, said. "But, you know, I mean, gas is $5 a gallon."

Out-of-towners are also feeling the rising gas prices and travel expenses.

"We booked our flights a while ago, so I'd be afraid to see what the prices are right now," Jan Stephens, who traveled from Wisconsin, said.

They know the investment they are making, ultimately in the local economy.

"Hotel, and I'm sure we'll get lots of good food," Lisa Williams, a visitor from Texas, said. "It'll be a nice little chunk of change."

Many fans say the cost feels worth it for the memories they hope to take home.

"I think the overall expense is gonna be about $8,000," James Walker, who is in town from Oregon, said. "That’s a lot! But I'm a grandpa, so what the heck?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.