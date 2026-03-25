2026 Easter events and egg hunts in Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, and other parts of the Valley

PHOENIX — Easter is hopping into the Valley on April 5, but you can start celebrating early with a bunch of egg-citing events leading up to the big day!

Looking for an egg hunt and a wholesome family bash? Check out our list of egg-stra special events—perfect for bunnies of all ages to enjoy together!

Eggstravaganza & Touch-a-Truck

Families can enjoy a free morning of fun featuring over 15,000 eggs for children up to age 8, interactive vehicle exhibits, bounce houses, crafts, and community games, providing a lively spring kickoff with excitement and entertainment for all. When: Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Where: Desert Vista Park [11829-11899 N Tower Dr] in Fountain Hills.

Eggstravaganza at the Phoenix Kroc Center

This free family event features 20,000 eggs for children up to 12 years old to discover, along with arts and crafts, games, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, an obstacle course, community resource booths, and live performances, ensuring a fun-filled day for attendees of all ages. When: March 28 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Where: The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, Phoenix [1375 E Broadway Rd].

Eggstravaganza

Enjoy searching for candy and toy-filled eggs, along with a kids zone featuring inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, a vendor market, food trucks, and photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny. When: The egg hunt on Friday, April 3, 2026, will take place at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Where: Kansas City Practice Fields [15946 N. Bullard Ave.] in Surprise.



Avondale Eggstravaganza The city of Avondale is hosting two events at neighborhood parks, offering family-friendly egg hunts led by recreation staff and photo opportunities with the bunny and chick. “NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Families will line up to hunt together as a group in a pre-determined zone. Arrive anytime between the event hours and get ready to have an egg-cellent time,” read a statement by the city’s on its website. Thursday, April 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Donnie Hale Park [10857 West Fourth Street]. Friday, April 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain View Park [201 East Mountain View Drive].



Dino Egg Hunt

Visitors can hunt for colorful dinosaur eggs, enjoy fun crafts and activities. The program is included with paid admission and free for museum members. When: On Friday, April 3, there will be a members-only early access from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by general admission from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Where: Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N Macdonald] in Mesa.



Chandler Family Easter Celebration

Chandler's 24 Karrot Trail offers children up to nine years old the chance to find eggs and goodies along the way, including a “Golden Karrot" for a prize, with evening activities such as crafts, amusements, live performances, and more. You can check the entertainment and activities schedule right here. When: Friday, April 3, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler.



Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

Celebrating its 50th year, the Valley's longtime tradition will be held at a new location for the annual Easter celebration! The event will feature interactive spring-themed activities, entertainment and performances, creative areas for kids, and more. Additional details and featured experiences will be announced as the event approaches. When: Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: City Hall Campus & Centennial Plaza [8401 W. Monroe Street] in Peoria.

FREE Two-Day Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Food City

Online reservations are recommended for up to seven children each, with prizes including toys, coupons, and 60 grand prizes worth $6,800, such as bikes, birthday parties, passes, ride tickets, and Easter baskets. When: April 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: Enchanted Island Amusement Park [1202 W. Encanto Blvd.] in Phoenix.

50th Annual Kiwanis Easter Parade & Spring Festival

The 50th Annual Parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs from Warner to Elliot Road along 48th Street. Following the parade, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ahwatukee Community Park hosts a Spring Festival and Craft Fair, featuring bounce houses, games, food trucks, entertainment, and various vendor booths. When: April 4, 2026 Where: The spring festival will take place at the Ahwatukee Park [4700 E Warner Rd] in Phoenix.

Easter at the Maricopa County Fair

Visitors can enjoy Easter Egg Hunts for all ages, with opportunities to win prizes such as bikes, toys, carnival rides, and cash prizes up to $3,000, along with themed entertainment and photos with the Easter Bunny. When: From April 3 to 5 Where: 1826 W McDowell Rd in Phoenix.

Hunkapi Programs Hosts Easter Celebration

The family-friendly event includes egg hunts for children under 11, farm tours, an egg toss tournament, and opportunities to meet and feed the animals. Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m., with farm tours at 11 a.m., followed by the Easter egg hunts; children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. When: Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket prices can be found here. Where: Scottsdale Farm [12051 N. 96th St.].



Bad Bunny-themed Easter Takeover

This event is for those who are 21 and over; there will be a cover charge starting at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear Bad Bunny attire as DJs Aja Cruz and Miss DJ MJ play Reggaeton, Dembow, and Latin beats throughout the day, which also features an Easter egg hunt, Bad Bunny-themed bingo, and more. When: Saturday, April 4, from 2 p.m. to close. Where: The Pemberton [1121 N 2nd St] in downtown Phoenix.

