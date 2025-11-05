November features fun events like AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews, Dino’s Git Down, and holiday season kickoffs

PHOENIX — From a free two-day GM truck and car show in Glendale, to a local fall festival in Downtown Phoenix, to a women's million-dollar rodeo in Scottsdale, and a new baseball-themed entertainment center in Chandler- the cooler weather has us ‘fall’-ing for all the fun events in the Valley!

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup! Check out the fun lineup below:

Chandler Taroko Sports

This summer, Taroko Sports— a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan's TRK Corporation—opened its new location at Mesa Riverview. Now, the brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its Chandler location!

The entertainment lineup at the new East Valley destination surpasses just the batting cages, featuring attractions such as pitching cages, mini bowling lanes, electronic dartboards, immersive 5D racing simulators, classic arcade games, and more.



Dates to save:

The Chandler location will begin its soft opening phase this Friday, October 31. Taroko Sports cut the ribbon on its new location in Chandler on November 8 at 10:45 a.m., marking the brand’s third U.S. venue and second Arizona location.

According to said news release, the opening celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will also receive a $10 game card for future use with any purchase over $25, while supplies last.

The first 50 guests will receive a free $25 game card, and both Arizona locations will offer 50% off all batting cages, games, and attractions from November 8-16.



This location will start 24/7 operations on the day of the grand opening, November 8.

Where: 865 N 54th St in Chandler.

Dino’s Git Down

A free two-day GM truck and car show and auto vendor expo will take place, featuring tailgating, a cruising lane, and expected attendance of 8,000 trucks along with over 250 vendor booths.

When: NOVEMBER 14 and 15

The event begins on Friday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a Chevrolet/GMC ‘Trucks Only Day on display,’ and continues on Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring an ‘All GM Manufactured Cars and Trucks Day on display,’ open to all General Motors models.

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.

Local First Arizona- Fall Festival

When: Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix. Parking Locations can be found here.

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews 2025



When: Saturday, November 15. Gates open at 1 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 2 p.m. for general admission.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd].

Tickets are available for general admission, VIP, and other designated options.

Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway



The Million Dollar Breakaway will feature ten go-rounds held over three nights in November, culminating in a final performance where the top 15 finalists are determined based on their earnings and rankings from the earlier rounds.

When: November 27 to 29. General admission tickets start at $20, with prices varying. You can check out the schedule here.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Phoenix Suns refresh concession stands

Time to rally the Valley! The Phoenix Suns made changes on the court and in the concession stands for the 2025-26 season!

Watch Aaron Brickerson, Executive Chef for Mortgage Matchup Center, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez the play-by-play on the new food lineup.

Mortgage Matchup Center debuts new food items for the 2025-26 Phoenix Suns season

Check out the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule right here.

House of Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods' new concept is now open in Glendale near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue!

“It is the first store in Arizona [and] it’s actually also the first store on the entire West Coast. What makes House of Sport here in Glendale, Arizona, unique and different and very different from the other locations that most of our athletes would have visit is the fact that we've got amazing experiences that are one of a kind,” said Patti Coleman, executive director of the Glendale Dick's House of Sport, to ABC15.

Watch Coleman give ABC15 a tour of the new experiential concept store and its interactive, sports-related attractions on-site in the player below.

Inside 'Dick's House of Sport,' the concept’s first West Coast store, opens in Arizona

Dorrance DOME

A new universe awaits at the Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] with the reimagined ‘Dorrance DOME,’ a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound!

“I am so excited to share that actually, we're the second planetarium in the world to bring the Cosm Technology into our location here. So, it is something groundbreaking not just for the city of Phoenix, the state of Arizona, but actually for our country and for the world,” said Tammy Stewart, Arizona Science Center’s Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, to ABC15.

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez got a first look inside the reimagined Dorrance DOME, opening to the public on October 17.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience

Tianyu Lights Festival Phoenix

Prepare to be dazzled - the nighttime walkthrough illuminates Camelback Ranch with its larger-than-life lanterns!



Now open until January 4, 2026 | Wednesday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Four themed areas: Bugs Aglow, Color of Holidays, Rainforest, and Prehistoric Animals.

Address: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd., Glendale]

Merry Main St.

Activities include the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, visits with Santa, Mesa’s Christmas Tree, Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest, the Holiday Sunset Market, Holiday Happenings at the Mesa Arts Center, and more. Most activities are free.

When: The merry event kicks off on November 28 at 5 p.m.

Where: Throughout Downtown Mesa [1 N. Macdonald].

Ballet Etudes’ 39th Anniversary of The Nutcracker

Performances will be held at the Chandler Center for the Arts from November 28 to December 7.

Additional performances are scheduled at the Mesa Arts Center from December 13 to 21.

