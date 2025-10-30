Taroko Sports reveals the grand opening celebration for its Chandler location, which will be open 24/7

CHANDLER, AZ — This summer, Taroko Sports— a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan's TRK Corporation—opened its new location at Mesa Riverview. Now, the brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its Chandler location!

“Our new location in Chandler represents the evolution of what Taroko Sports can be,” said Gordon Hsieh, founder and CEO of TRK Corporation, in a news release sent to ABC15. “As one of Arizona's few 24/7 sports entertainment venues, we're proud to offer the Valley a place where the game never stops and the fun is always available.”

The entertainment lineup at the new East Valley destination surpasses just the batting cages, featuring attractions such as pitching cages, mini bowling lanes, electronic dartboards, immersive 5D racing simulators, classic arcade games, and more.

IF YOU GO

The Chandler location will begin its soft opening phase this Friday, October 31.

Taroko Sports cut the ribbon on its new location in Chandler on November 8 at 10:45 a.m., marking the brand’s third U.S. venue and second Arizona location.

According to said news release, the opening celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will also receive a $10 game card for future use with any purchase over $25, while supplies last.

The first 50 guests will receive a free $25 game card, and both Arizona locations will offer 50% off all batting cages, games, and attractions from November 8-16.

This location will start 24/7 operations on the day of the grand opening, November 8.

Address: 865 N 54th St in Chandler.

CAN’T WAIT TO PLAY?

The Mesa 'Taroko Sports' location, located inside Mesa Riverview [ 1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy] , became the company's first in Arizona and second in the U.S.

Sam Torres, General Manager of the location, gave ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour.