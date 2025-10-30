November discounts, fall deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in November.

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is celebrating National Sandwich Day 2025 on Monday, Nov. 3, with a special one-day-only promotion: buy one whole sandwich, get one whole sandwich free.

Cala is debuting a $25 business lunch that includes a starter, entrée, and a signature mocktail, launching October 20, available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cheba Hut : Celebrate National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3 with free Nug-sized subs or Pretzel Nuts from 4:20 p.m.to 10 p.m.

Pita Jungle is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov 2. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Kasai is celebrating its 24th anniversary and is unveiling a new menu at its Scottsdale location (14344 N. Scottsdale Rd.) To mark the milestone, the restaurant is offering exclusive anniversary specials on Fri., Oct. 31 and Sat., Nov. 1:

50% off all appetizers, cocktails, and wine at the bar and bar patio 20% off all teppanyaki entrees

50% off all appetizers, cocktails, and wine at the bar and bar patio 20% off all teppanyaki entrees

Enjoy a Free Kids Meal at Fazoli's with any entrée purchase using code TRICKORTREAT25 from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Plus, in honor of National Breadstick Day, which falls on Halloween, guests can also receive 6 Free Signature Garlic Breadsticks with any purchase from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, using code Breadstick25!

Native Grill & Wings is offering FREE online delivery on orders of $30 or more when you order online, valid Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

is offering FREE online delivery on orders of $30 or more when you order online, valid Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Feta Cowboy: Kids eat free during Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2, at Feta Cowboy in Tempe! Plus, any kid who comes in dressed in costume will receive a special Halloween treat!

Kids eat free during Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2, at Feta Cowboy in Tempe! Plus, any kid who comes in dressed in costume will receive a special Halloween treat! Arizona Humane Society’s Big Dog Adoption Special offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026.

AHS

offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026. Over Easy: At Over Easy, ‘Kids Eat Free’ in costume from October 31 through November 2. Limit one child per adult entrée. This offer is valid for dine-in only and is not valid with any other offers.

At Over Easy, ‘Kids Eat Free’ in costume from October 31 through November 2. Limit one child per adult entrée. This offer is valid for dine-in only and is not valid with any other offers. Patricia's Pizza : Enjoy $5 Martini Mondays.

: Enjoy $5 Martini Mondays. The Mexicano : Every Tuesday at The Mexicano, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat street tacos for just $8.88 per person from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 11 AM to 6 PM. Available in the bar area only, with chicken tinga, carnitas, and beef options. Dine-in only—no carryout or to-go boxes.

: Every Tuesday at The Mexicano, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat street tacos for just $8.88 per person from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 11 AM to 6 PM. Available in the bar area only, with chicken tinga, carnitas, and beef options. Dine-in only—no carryout or to-go boxes. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Jimmy John's : On November 3, JJ Rewards® members can use the code TOASTED to double up on flavor and celebrate National Sandwich Day with their favorite Toasted Sandwich and one of six Picklewiches for 50% off.

: On November 3, JJ Rewards® members can use the code TOASTED to double up on flavor and celebrate National Sandwich Day with their favorite Toasted Sandwich and one of six Picklewiches for 50% off. Streets of New York is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35.

is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35. Four Corners Taphouse in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints).

in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints). Pizza Hut: Grab any Pizza Hut Melt for just $4.99 every Monday.

Grab any Pizza Hut Melt for just $4.99 every Monday. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Panera : On Monday, November 3, guests can enjoy buy one, get one $5 whole sandwiches.

: On Monday, November 3, guests can enjoy buy one, get one $5 whole sandwiches. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill : Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

Score free wings at ATL Wings during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Sunday, Nov. 16—Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 23—Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 7—Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 21—Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 16—Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 23—Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 7—Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 21—Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Fazoli’s: Dig into a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce when dining in with code VET25. Must present a valid Military ID or wear a military uniform.

Dig into a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce when dining in with code VET25. Must present a valid Military ID or wear a military uniform. Native Grill & Wings: Dine big and select a ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo, Native Chicken Sandwich with fries or #MyNative Burger with fries. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Dine big and select a ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo, Native Chicken Sandwich with fries or #MyNative Burger with fries. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. to close, all active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists, guardsmen and veterans are invited to enjoy a FREE dinner buffet and beverage at all Golden Corral restaurants across the country.

restaurants across the country. The restaurant group Jocque Concepts will be offering a discount of 25% off food purchases for veterans and active military on Veterans Day at its concepts in Old Town Scottsdale which include Diego Pops and The Montauk. Discount not valid on alcohol.

and Discount not valid on alcohol. Industry Standard will be honoring those who served with 25% off the entire bill for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

will be honoring those who served with 25% off the entire bill for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Rainbow Ryders is offering a special Veterans Day discount. Use code “SALUTE505602” to book a shared basket sunrise hot air balloon flight for just $175 per person. Military ID is required at the time of flight, discount valid for entire party.

is offering a special Veterans Day discount. Use code “SALUTE505602” to book a shared basket sunrise hot air balloon flight for just $175 per person. Military ID is required at the time of flight, discount valid for entire party. Streets of New York Pizza will be offering a 20% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Offer valid at participating locations only. Discount not valid on alcohol.

will be offering a 20% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Offer valid at participating locations only. Discount not valid on alcohol. The restaurant group Westside Concepts will be offering FREE ‘handheld’ menu items to all past and present military at all their restaurants on Veterans Day, with concepts including Haymaker and Copper & Sage. Handhelds include tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and more. To discover all of the restaurants at Westside Concepts, visit their website.

and Handhelds include tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and more. To discover all of the restaurants at Westside Concepts, visit their website. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Torchy's Tacos : On Tuesday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage at any location - just show a valid military ID or proof of service.

: On Tuesday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage at any location - just show a valid military ID or proof of service. As a thank you to veterans, Tocaya is offering 50% off for all veterans and their families - available for dine-in orders only on Nov 11. Discount is valid for up to 8 people for dine-in and takeout orders.

is offering 50% off for all veterans and their families - available for dine-in orders only on Nov 11. Discount is valid for up to 8 people for dine-in and takeout orders. This Veterans Day, Twin Peaks is honoring those who served with a special menu available to all veterans. Veterans or active duty members with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary meal (meals include Cheeseburger & Fries, Chicken Tenders & Fries, Caesar Salad or Smoked Chicken Street Tacos).

is honoring those who served with a special menu available to all veterans. Veterans or active duty members with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary meal (meals include Cheeseburger & Fries, Chicken Tenders & Fries, Caesar Salad or Smoked Chicken Street Tacos). Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Roaring Fork will be offering its annual 20% off discount to Veterans on Nov. 11

will be offering its annual 20% off discount to Veterans on Nov. 11 The Maggiore Group’s newest concept, The Delicatessen, marking its opening at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., will honor first responders with 50% off their entire bill.

marking its opening at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., will honor first responders with 50% off their entire bill. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

Taroko Sports is coming to Chandler and hosting a grand opening event on Nov. 8. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. The first 50 guests will receive a free $25 game card, and both Arizona locations will offer 50% off all batting cages, games, and attractions from Nov. 8-16.

Michael Anthony via Taroko Sports batting cages at Taroko Sports in Mesa.

is coming to Chandler and hosting a grand opening event on Nov. 8. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. The first 50 guests will receive a free $25 game card, and both Arizona locations will offer 50% off all batting cages, games, and attractions from Nov. 8-16. CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa is offering deals on stays this winter. Through November 11, you can get 40% off weekday (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) stays and 20% off weekend (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) stays through Dec. 24 with code PRESENCE. You can also get a fourth night for free on stays through Feb. 6, 2026, with code 4FREEAP.

is offering deals on stays this winter. Through November 11, you can get 40% off weekday (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) stays and 20% off weekend (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) stays through Dec. 24 with code PRESENCE. You can also get a fourth night for free on stays through Feb. 6, 2026, with code 4FREEAP. Pollack Tempe Cinemas is honoring Día de los Muertos with FREE showings of Disney Pixar’s Coco on Sunday, November 2. Showings are at 5 and 5:30 p.m.

is honoring Día de los Muertos with FREE showings of Disney Pixar’s on Sunday, November 2. Showings are at 5 and 5:30 p.m. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation ’s popular Discovery Day will return Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For just $5 (kids 12 and under are free), visitors can explore Taliesin West at their own pace while enjoying hands-on activities, engaging performances, family-friendly crafts and interactive demonstrations.

’s popular will return Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For just $5 (kids 12 and under are free), visitors can explore Taliesin West at their own pace while enjoying hands-on activities, engaging performances, family-friendly crafts and interactive demonstrations. Puttshack: This fall, enjoy All You Can Putt (Sundays only, adults can mini-golf for hours for just $25 with Puttshack’s ‘All You Can Putt’ offer) and 9 after 9 (By using the code 9AFTER9, late-night revelers can stop by PuttShack for a nightcap and add on 9 holes of mini-golf for just $9!)

This fall, enjoy All You Can Putt (Sundays only, adults can mini-golf for hours for just $25 with Puttshack’s ‘All You Can Putt’ offer) and 9 after 9 (By using the code 9AFTER9, late-night revelers can stop by PuttShack for a nightcap and add on 9 holes of mini-golf for just $9!) Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s : From Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, families can get free photos with Santa. Reserve your spot and learn more here.

: From Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, families can get free photos with Santa. Reserve your spot and learn more here. Until Nov. 16, fans of the Arizona Cardinals can receive a discount on tickets and support Arizona’s foster community when purchasing through a special ticketing portal benefiting Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Purchases made through AFFCF’s ticketing link are eligible for a 5-20% discount off the SeatGeek price, and $5 of the sale will automatically benefit the foster nonprofit. The discount and donation campaign will be active for the remainder of the 2025 football season.

can receive a discount on tickets and support Arizona’s foster community when purchasing through a special ticketing portal benefiting Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Purchases made through AFFCF’s ticketing link are eligible for a 5-20% discount off the SeatGeek price, and $5 of the sale will automatically benefit the foster nonprofit. The discount and donation campaign will be active for the remainder of the 2025 football season. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

