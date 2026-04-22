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'DroneArt Show: Harry Potter' coming to State Farm Stadium's Great Lawn in May

Enjoy music, food, drinks, merchandise and synchronized drones to celebrate the Harry Potter series
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GLENDALE, AZ — Harry Potter fans have a unique chance to see a “first-of-its-kind, open-air drone spectacle” right here in the Valley. 

The “DroneArt Show: Harry Potter” is coming to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on May 1-2, 2026.

Viewers can watch 1,200 illuminated drones choreographed to music and well-known moments from the Harry Potter series. There will also be live music performances, soundtracks and dialogue from films, and LED wristbands that interact with the performance. 

The shows are set to begin at 8 p.m. each night at The Great Lawn outside of State Farm Stadium. 

Doors open at 6 p.m., and before the show, you can enjoy food and drinks, as well as themed merchandise. 

The show is part of an international tour by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever to celebrate “25 Years of Magic” celebrations. 

Tickets can be purchased online here.

General admission tickets for adults start at $49.90, and child tickets (ages 3-11) start at $34.90. Kids under 3 can attend for free. There are also group ticket pricing options. 

Parking admission can be added at check-out for $15. 

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