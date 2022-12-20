December things to do in Phoenix: 18 events, holiday light displays and more!

PHOENIX — 2022 is quickly come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun is wrapping up! There’s plenty of holiday events and light displays around the Valley to checkout with the family, here’s where to head out!

PHOENIX SUNS VS. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

When: Friday, December 23, 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $58

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

ZOPPÉ CIRCUS

Cost: Tickets range from $25 to $45. Children 3 and under enter for free.

When: There’s a show on Friday, Dec.23, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

DAVID ARCHULETA: THE MORE THE MERRIER CHRISTMAS TOUR

When: Friday, December 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $39.90

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

SKATE AT WESTGATE

When: Now until January 16, 2023

Cost: Adults/children - $20, and toddlers - $16

Where: The Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT MCCORMICK-STILLMAN RAILROAD PARK

When: November 25 – December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets are $15 per person.

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]

CHRISTMAS IN THE RAINFOREST

When: Runs from November 25 through December 30, 2022

Cost: Adults $27. 95 and children (ages 2-12) $19.95

Where: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

THE NUTCRACKER

Show times: Friday, December 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There’s also a show on the 24 th at 1 p.m.

at 1 p.m. Cost: ticket prices range from $45 to $209.

Where: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

When: Runs from November 19 through December 24, 2022

Cost: tickets start at $13

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

MERRY MAIN STREET

When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.

Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.

Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa

LAS NOCHES DE LAS LUMINARIAS

What to expect: The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias. “This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays,” said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. “People can walk through the trails and they’re going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights.”

are lit on selected dates, which include December 20-23, and 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Costs: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children [ages 3-17] and children 2 and younger enter for FREE. [Member prices differ]

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission $14.99, Pratt Pass VIP $75 and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road, Mesa]

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3–17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale]

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy] If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you're a Phoenix Zoo member. Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you're a Phoenix Zoo member.

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

SPARKLING SURPRISE

What to expect: A walk-thru holiday display experience that features a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 20-foot-tall snowman, giant candy canes, Santa’s sleigh, a large gingerbread man and more.

Cost: Free

When: Nightly from 5:30 p.m. to dawn, now through January 3, 2023

Where: Surprise Recreation Campus [15960 N. Bullard Ave.] Click here to view map with the event’s activities.

MESA ARIZONA TEMPLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

What to expect: After a five-year hiatus for renovations, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back! Guests that come to the Christmas lights have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights.

When: The Christmas lights will be up until December 31st. The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Mesa Temple [101 S Lesueur]

SUGARLAND IN CHANDLER

What to expect: A ‘sweet’ pop-up art installation in the City of Chandler where you’ll find a 14-foot star gazer box, a ‘candy’ sleigh, a fruit roll up’ slide, giant marshmallows, huge candy canes and lollipops that you can walk-thru and more!

When: Now until Monday, January 2.

Cost: Free

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West [3 S Arizona Ave]

