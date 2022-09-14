SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get in the Christmas spirit! ‘The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle’ experience is coming to Scottsdale this November!

Vladimir Kevorkov

The immersive experience was produced in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and will premiere in 11 cities across North America this winter; the city Scottsdale will partake in this premiere!

Tickets for the immersive exhibit at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix are now on sale.

Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

“The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like ‘The March of the Toys,’ ‘The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ and more,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

Vladimir Kevorkov

According to a press release, the massive art installation is brought to life with over 500,000 cubic feet of projections that are composed of over a million frames of video.

IF YOU GO

SAVE THE DATE: The Immersive Nutcracker is set to open November 19.

is set to open November 19. VENUE: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]

