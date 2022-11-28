Where to go ice skating in the Valley this holiday season

PHOENIX, AZ — 'Tis the season for some fun! Here’s a list of ice skating rinks across the Valley where you can head out with the family this holiday season.

CITY SKATE

When: November 28, 2022 – January 1, 2023.

Cost: General Admission [$20], Children 8 and under [$13], Children 3 & under [Free], and Military/Seniors [$13].

Ticket information



Tickets are purchased at the door for each skate session that run for 90 minutes.

There are four sessions:

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. -9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. -11:30 p.m.

Where: Located inside CityScape [11 W. Washington Street] in Phoenix

CHRISTMAS AT SCHNEPF FARMS

When: November 25 - December 24

Cost: 5 p.m. [$22.95], at 7:30 p.m. [$18.95] and the season Pass is $79.75.

Where: Schnepf Farms [ 24810 E Rittenhouse] in Queen Creek

SKATE WESTGATE

When: November 4 – January 16, 2023. Session times vary throughout the week, click here to see the skating hours calendar.

Cost: adults/children [$20 includes skate rental/ $17 if you bring your own skates], toddlers: [$16], military [$17] and season pass [$145, includes skate rental].

Where: Westgate [6751 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

ICE RINK INSIDE ‘ENCHANT’

When: November 25 - January 1, 2023.

Cost: You’ll need to first purchase a General Admission [$25- $34] ticket then purchase a skating rink ticket [$18].

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Road]

WINTER WONDERLAND ICE RINK

When: Hours: Monday - Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.] and Saturday/Sunday [12 p.m. – 10 p.m.]

Cost: $10 ticket includes a one-hour skating session and skate rental.

Where: Located at the Plaza at Mesa City Center [56 E. Main St.]

ICE RINK INSIDE THE ‘CHRISTMAS AT THE PRINCESS’

When: November 18 - January 2, 2023

Cost: It costs $40 and according to event officials it includes unlimited ice skating for one evening to the two ice rinks on site. Click here for more ticket information.

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [ 7575 E Princess Dr]

DAZZLING LIGHTS SKATING RINK

When: November 23 - December 30.

Cost: $10 per skater.

Ticket information: Skating sessions are 30 minutes each, open nightly with sessions starting at 5:45 p.m. and last one starts at 9:15 p.m.

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa

AZICE- INDOORS ICE SKATING

Hours of operation: Monday – Sunday [7 a.m. – 12 a.m.]

Cost: Prices vary, register online for a public session.

Arcadia location: 3853 E. Thomas Rd Gilbert location: 2305 E. Knox Ave Peoria location: 15829 N 83rd Ave



