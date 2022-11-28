Watch Now
Where to go ice skating in the Valley this holiday season

'Tis the season for some fun at the rink
Christmas at the Princess is back and providing plenty of fun for families across the Valley!
Skate rink in downtown Phoenix
Posted at 3:01 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 17:02:17-05

PHOENIX, AZ — 'Tis the season for some fun! Here’s a list of ice skating rinks across the Valley where you can head out with the family this holiday season.

CITY SKATE

  • When: November 28, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
  • Cost: General Admission [$20], Children 8 and under [$13], Children 3 & under [Free], and Military/Seniors [$13].

Ticket information

  • Tickets are purchased at the door for each skate session that run for 90 minutes.
  • There are four sessions:
    • 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    • 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
    • 8 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
    • 10 p.m. -11:30 p.m.
  • Where: Located inside CityScape [11 W. Washington Street] in Phoenix

CHRISTMAS AT SCHNEPF FARMS

  • When: November 25 - December 24
  • Cost: 5 p.m. [$22.95], at 7:30 p.m. [$18.95] and the season Pass is $79.75.
  • Where: Schnepf Farms [ 24810 E Rittenhouse] in Queen Creek

SKATE WESTGATE

  • When: November 4 – January 16, 2023. Session times vary throughout the week, click here to see the skating hours calendar.
  • Cost: adults/children [$20 includes skate rental/ $17 if you bring your own skates], toddlers: [$16], military [$17] and season pass [$145, includes skate rental].
  • Where: Westgate [6751 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

ICE RINK INSIDE ‘ENCHANT’

  • When: November 25 - January 1, 2023.
  • Cost: You’ll need to first purchase a General Admission [$25- $34] ticket then purchase a skating rink ticket [$18].
  • Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Road]

WINTER WONDERLAND ICE RINK

  • When: Hours: Monday - Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.] and Saturday/Sunday [12 p.m. – 10 p.m.]
  • Cost: $10 ticket includes a one-hour skating session and skate rental.
  • Where: Located at the Plaza at Mesa City Center [56 E. Main St.]

ICE RINK INSIDE THE ‘CHRISTMAS AT THE PRINCESS’

  • When: November 18 - January 2, 2023
  • Cost: It costs $40 and according to event officials it includes unlimited ice skating for one evening to the two ice rinks on site. Click here for more ticket information.
  • Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [ 7575 E Princess Dr]
Christmas at the Princess bringing holiday fun to the Valley

DAZZLING LIGHTS SKATING RINK

  • When: November 23 - December 30.
  • Cost: $10 per skater.
  • Ticket information: Skating sessions are 30 minutes each, open nightly with sessions starting at 5:45 p.m. and last one starts at 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa

AZICE- INDOORS ICE SKATING 

  • Hours of operation: Monday – Sunday [7 a.m. – 12 a.m.]
  • Cost: Prices vary, register online for a public session.
    • Arcadia location: 3853 E. Thomas Rd
    • Gilbert location: 2305 E. Knox Ave
    • Peoria location: 15829 N 83rd Ave

