Hallmark's 'Enchant' to illuminate Salt River Fields this November

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Over four million sparkling lights will illuminate Salt River Fields as they host ‘Enchant’ this November! The holiday-themed event is presented by the Hallmark Channel and is said to be the “World's Largest Christmas Light Spectacular.”

Enchant will be lighting up eight cities across the country, and one of them just so happens to be the city of Scottsdale.

“We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends,” said Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder and CEO, in a press release.

Other than the dazzling lights, the magical event is said to have “an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace featuring local artisans.”

Pricing for this magical event has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale September 15.

is hiring, you can click here for more information. Tickets go on sale September 15.

Enchant opens on November 25.

