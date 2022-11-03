Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

2022 Holiday light displays: Submit your Valley displays for our map!

See official and viewer displays on the interactive map
2021 Christmas Lights Collage.jpg
ABC15/submitted photos
2021 Christmas Lights Collage.jpg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 17:54:19-04

PHOENIX — Do you have a fantastic home holiday light display you want to show off?

ABC15 is showcasing your great viewer lights displays and we need your help.

Use the form below to submit your viewer display to be showcased on ABC15's interactive map and on ABC15 broadcasts. Not seeing the form? Submit your display with all relevant information, to share@abc15.com.

The map below displays professional light displays and holiday experiences. It will also be updated with viewer displays after they are submitted.

Take a look at the interactive map below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway