Christmas at the Princess adds a list of new experiences to 65 acres of the Arizona Christmas Tradition

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Celebrating thirteen years and 65 acres of Arizona holiday magic, the Christmas at the Princess experience is back!

John Glynn, director of public relations for the Scottsdale Fairmont Princess, offers a preview of this year's family-friendly event with ABC15.

The Alpine Skate Trail is ready to go. So is the Snow Mountain ice slide and delicious fire-side smores!

"You know, we have to have something new every year for our guests," Glynn says. "So we've added a half million lights to bring us to six and a half million lights total."

He also says families will find three unique Santa experiences including cookies with Mrs. Clause along with something romantic... for adults.

"We have Chateau Champagne, an adult's only experience where guests can sit at firepits over by the lagoon lights and they get champagne, seafood towers and there's a fondue experience," Glynn says.

He added that a candlelit path leads you to an ultra-luxe retreat, calling this the perfect getaway for the 21-plus crowd. Each semi-private fire pit features an all-inclusive menu, with limited capacity to ensure a relaxing and romantic evening. This also includes VIP express wristbands to Christmas at the Princess, skate passes and complimentary valet parking.

Plus, Princess Noel's has added the new Make a Wish Foundation playhouse, which is free to see. You'll find it at the self-parking entrance.

"Yeah, that's gonna be at right at the front of Christmas at the Princess." Glynn says. "You can't miss it. It's a two story 250 square foot playhouse. We will have it lit up and decorated beautifully!"

Admission and parking details:

• Express pass event admission is complimentary for registered hotel guests.

• To get 50% off valet pricing (includes up to four general admission wristbands to Christmas at the Princess), dine at signature restaurants on the property and spend a minimum of $75 per vehicle.

• Reservations are required.

• Self-parking and admission - $80, includes up to four wristbands.

• Valet parking and admission - $120, includes up to four wristbands. Must book a restaurant reservation in advance.

• General admission includes access to Enchanted Plaza with the four-story musical tree, the Enchanted Plaza video show, Princess Express Train, a walk-through experience of more than 6.5 million Lagoon Lights.

• Wristbands are $20 per person for those taking a ride share.

Attractions include the Princess Express Trains, Snow Mountain Ice Slide, Polar Glide Ice Slide, The Chair Lift Ferris Wheel, Lolli Swings, and the Christmas Carousel.

Ice skating, photos with Santa, shopping, parking, dining and spa are priced separately.

If you're not staying at the resort, pre-purchase wristbands at ChristmasatThePrincess.com.