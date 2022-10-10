Tickets for ‘ZooLights’ at the Phoenix Zoo are now on sale

PHOENIX — Millions of lights will illuminate Phoenix Zoo this winter and tickets for its ‘ZooLights’ are now on sale!

“This season promises to be bigger and brighter than ever before, with all new animal lanterns and light displays, an enhanced Santa experience, and our brand-new music and light show that will take you around the world,” reads a statement on the zoo’s website.

Phoenix Zoo Guest can enjoy from a variety of different photo opportunities through the ZooLights trails.

Supervisor Justin Davis at the Phoenix Zoo says guests can expect a new lake show this year as well as new armatures; he says all the armatures you see are built by hand.

DATES TO SAVE

There’s a special member preview on November 21 & 22.

ZooLights opens to the public on November 23.

You'll be able to enjoy the festive lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the event runs from November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Phoenix Zoo will have a 'sensory friendly' night at ZooLights on November 9 and January 9 where there will be “quieter music, reduced flashing lights” and smaller crowds on these dates.



COST

If you purchase your ticket online it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

IF YOU GO



Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]

CHECK THIS OUT

ZooLights is still some weeks away from opening... in the meantime, there’s a new exhibit that you can go see right now at the Zoo! ‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ brings new creatures to the Phoenix Zoo!

“We have nearly two dozen creatures along our Desert Life’s trail including six ancient beasts,” said Linda Hardwick from the Phoenix Zoo.

Here’s what you need to know about this dinosaur exhibit.