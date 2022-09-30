‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ brings new creatures to the Phoenix Zoo

The popular prehistoric Phoenix Zoo exhibit that debuted back in 2017 is back! That’s right — Dinosaurs in the Desert will open this October!

“It’s the comeback tour and we’re excited because this year they brought friends,” Linda Hardwick from the Phoenix Zoo. “We have nearly two dozen creatures along our Desert Life’s trail including six ancient beasts.”

Phoenix Zoo

This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.

“The majority of the creatures at the Desert Life's trail, within our dinosaurs exhibit, have movement, they make noises, they’re really fun and interactive,” said Hardwick.

According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.

Phoenix Zoo

“It’s a self-guided tour. It may take you 30 minutes, you may spend an hour and a half on the trail, however long you want to spend up there and enjoying the dinosaurs… people are welcome to do so,” said Hardwick in an interview with ABC15.

