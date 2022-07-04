Preparations underway in July for Zoolights at Phoenix Zoo

Preparations for Zoolights are already underway at the Phoenix Zoo. The zoo began the process by installing 3 million lights at the end of June and will continue to do more until November.

Zoolights begins November 23 for the general public and November 21 for zoo members. The event runs until January 15.

Supervisor Justin Davis says you can expect a new lake show this year as well as new armatures. He says all of the armatures you see are built by hand.

"Everything you see out there is built in house," Davis said. "My team and I, we come up with designs and what we want to build and then we just put metal together and this is the outcome."

Davis says his crew typically works to install the lights in the early morning or late-night hours to stay out of the summer heat.

The Phoenix Zoo has modified summer hours. The zoo is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from now until September 1.