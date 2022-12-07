Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights return, here’s what you need to know

MESA, AZ — After a five-year hiatus for renovations, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back!

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez With flowers, trees, and several illuminated pathways… the Mesa Temple returns for its 40th year of Christmas Lights.

“It is something you will not feel in most displays because it is centered on our savior Jesus Christ,” Stacey Farr, Director of the Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights.

The East Valley tradition of decorating the garden started in 1979. Now, the display takes an entire team, and the community's help, to illuminate the space.

“I have approximately 120 people on my personal team; that [are] the designers and the builders, and the fabricators that make this,” explained Farr. “And then we have guests that come and help us take those designs, build them, make them even more, and bring them and set them up on the ground - which are roughly around 3,000 volunteers.”

Guests that come to the Mesa Temple Christmas light have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights.

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez The team’s goal was to mimic the natural beauty of the garden with lights.

“When you come and see the lights, you’re going to see things that are built very differently that you would not be able to buy in the store,” said Farr.

To showcase the garden’s flowers at night, the team implemented a unique lighting method using milk jugs.

“You’ll see it in the poppies, and you’ll also see it in the canailles, you’ll see it in the daffodils, in the snapdragons. We use every part of the milk jug in the lights,” said Farr.

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez “Anyone can come. We welcome all people to come. Bring your families and if your dog is on a leash- we’d love for them to experience the Christmas lights,” said Farr.

