‘Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ coming to the Valley this November

MESA, AZ — The ‘Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ is set to open at Bell Bank Park in Mesa this November!

Kyle and Sammy Pratt are no strangers to creating massive Christmas displays and this year’s project will outshine the rest!

According to the Pratt brothers, the holiday spectacular will not be a drive-thru event, but more like an "immersive" town that'll offer a 360-view to magic light displays.

“It should be one heck of a display... I mean we’re talking 6 million lights in a town that’ll have music synchronized to everyone’s favorite Christmas songs that will dance around you complimented with fire and fog machines and spark machines. In addition to that, a train ride that takes you through Sweet Street,” Sammy Pratt said.

According to the siblings, the “town” will have six themed areas: Cotton Candy Corner, Sugar Plum Acres, Bakery Boulevard, Lollipop Lane, Marshmallow Way, and Peppermint Place.

Other than being able to walk through the holiday experience, people can ride a train to these areas. “Guest will actually be able to smell the aroma in the air of each and every land,” said Sammy.

The holiday experience will also count with a Miracle Market, the Santa Experience and the Christmas Forever light show.

‘THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT’

Kyle and Sammy decorated their parent’s house in Scottsdale since 2015, and their last Christmas lights run at that house was in 2021.

Last year’s display will be viewed by people across the country.

Why? Well, the brothers will be contestants in ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ show.

The filming was done last year, and the competition takes place this year; dates for when it’ll air are yet to be announced.

“We feel pretty good about it, we’re really excited about it. It was our last run at the house… we built a ride inside of our parents’ home that took guest through the world of candy and sweets- it was called Sweet Street. We’re really excited and hoping for the best,” said Sammy.

The Pratt Brothers' house in 2021.



“Just being able to be a contestant on the show, is a dream come true in itself. [We’ve] been watching the show since we were in high school; it’s really come full circle,” added Kyle.

THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

The Pratt brothers pride themselves in the custom decorations and characters they’ve built for all their displays - including this year, but now with the help of a team.

According to Sammy & Kyle, the true magic for their projects come from the love they have for Christmas and hope their love for the holiday can inspire the little ones at home.

“It's two brothers that love Christmas bringing you Christmas, we want them to have the same butterfly effect to where they go home, they’re inspired to start their own Christmas display and be like hey if these guys can do it, so can we,” said Kyle.

*The video above highlights past ABC coverage on the Pratt brother’s house displays.

IF YOU GO



The holiday spectacular runs from November 18 to January 1, 2023

runs from November 18 to January 1, 2023 Event venue: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road]

Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

