Las Noches de las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden: tickets, history and more

PHOENIX — The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias.

“This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays,” said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. “People can walk through the trails and they’re going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights.”

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez ‘Las Noches de las Luminarias’ 2022 edition.

The garden began this southwest tradition in 1978.

“They started with the volunteers at the time, by hand lighting 700 luminaria bags and now this event has grown to…more than 8,000 luminaria bags at the garden,” Peláez.

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez New this year: Guest will see sculptures of ‘Playing with Stars’ by Rotraut in the garden.

Las Noches de las Luminarias is a long-standing tradition here in the Valley, and much like the first night, they’re still lit by hand, candle after candle.

The luminaria bags illuminate the garden’s trails and lead guests to live entertainment.

“We’re going to be able to see all types of music. We have Christmas carolers, we have mariachi, we have Americana, we have rock, so people are going to be able to find for sure a lot of entertainment options,” said Peláez.

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez Las Noches de las Luminarias at the desert botanical garden runs until December 31st.

“You’re able to experience the desert, you know, in a different light. It’s a wonderful experience for the whole family,” said Peláez to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Dates: Las Noches de Luminarias are lit on selected dates, which include December 9 -11, 15 - 18, 20 - 23, and 26 -31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ticket costs: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children [ages 3-17] and children 2 and younger enter for FREE. [Member prices differ].

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

MARK THIS DATE ON YOUR CALENDAR

For the first time since 2019, the Desert Botanical Garden will be bringing back ‘la posada!’

“For those that don’t know what a posada is, it’s a reenactment of the journey that Joseph and Mary took before Jesus was born… so people will go to different stations, and they will be singing back and forth-reenacting this history,” explained Peláez. “So, we’re having an event during Las Noches de las Luminarias where people can enjoy music, they can enjoy folkloric dance, they’re going to be able to enjoy mariachi… we’re going to have three processions [so] we recommend that you check our website. The three processions will be led by the mariachi.”

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez The Luminarias illuminate the pathways to live entertainment. The image above showcases an all-female mariachi band playing at the garden.

It is highly suggested that you pre-register online for this event because it tends to sell out.

La posada will take place on December 18.