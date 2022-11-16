Desert Farm Lights: a new holiday walk-thru experience in the West Valley

WADDELL, AZ — Get ready West Valley, a new holiday experience will be opening this year! ‘Desert Farm Lights’ is set to open at Justice Brother’s Ranch the day after Thanksgiving Day!

Shanelle Kunz, co-founder of Desert Farm Lights Renderings of 'Desert Farm Lights' that's expected to open on November 25.



According to event officials, this walk-thru event is set to bring the Christmas magic with:

20-foot illuminated Christmas trees.

A half-acre Christmas maze.

Christmas themed bounce houses.

‘Santa’s Workshop’; take pictures with Santa himself and see “handmade creations from local artisans.”

Food vendors will be available on-site; your entry ticket won’t cover your food expenses.

WHY BUILD A HOLIDAY EVENT IN WADDELL?

Shanelle Kunz, founder of Desert Farm Lights, tells ABC15 Arizona that residents in Surprise, Buckeye and Wickenburg have to drive long distances to experience Christmas.

“I had this hair-brain idea to create an experience in Surprise. And so after talking to a few farmers, I had one who had agreed to let me use his land-Justice Brothers Ranch,” said Kunz. “It’s a five-acre of immersive experience. We have a quarter mile long walking trail to where you can sit in a sleigh, take pictures with gingerbread men, we have an 11-foot snowman in there, a nativity scene- it’s very interactive and immersive. 95 hand-wrapped trees there as well”

Shanelle Kunz, co-founder of Desert Farm Lights Inside 'Desert Farm Lights' with Santa.



Kunz states that ‘Desert Farm Lights’ counts with a half-acre candy cane maze and free Santa pictures Thursday through Sunday.

IF YOU GO