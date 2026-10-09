Four Valley freeways will be under construction this weekend for roadway repairs

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones, though they are subject to change with weather conditions:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for a widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps closed at Bell Road, Union Hills Drive, and the “Texas U-turn” ramp near Union Hills Drive.

Detour: Consider using Union Hills Drive to connect with Loop 101 at 51st or 35th avenues.



Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for a widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Price, Dobson, and Alma School roads. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 HOV ramp closed.

Detour: Consider using Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road to connect with Loop 202.



Northbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for a pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps closed at McDowell and Thomas Roads.

Detour: Consider using 16th or 24th streets.



SR 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions between the City of Maricopa and Casa Blanca Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 10) and 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 11) for paving.